Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan believes that Lewis Hamilton should consider a move to Ferrari if he ends up leaving Mercedes at the end of the season.

Hamilton has been associated with the Silver Arrows for the entirety of his career on the grid with him driving for McLaren-Mercedes between 2007 and 2012 and then joining the works Mercedes team in 2013.

Since that moment, he has enjoyed fantastic levels of success with him becoming statistically the most successful driver of all time in terms of race wins, whilst he also shares the record for most world championships alongside Michael Schumacher with seven.

This year, though, looks like it could be a challenge for him to fight to make it eight.

Whilst he and Mercedes enjoyed a positive weekend in Australia last time out, Red Bull and Max Verstappen are looking very strong indeed, with the team winning each of the first three races of the campaign.

Hamilton's contract is up with Mercedes at the end of the season, meanwhile, and whilst many do expect him to sign an extension with the team, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Indeed, whilst that remains open to change some have wondered whether Lewis might yet be tempted to have a final challenge at another team, and Jordan thinks that he should consider moving to Ferrari if he does decide to leave Mercedes.

Eddie Jordan tells Lewis Hamilton to consider Ferrari move

"Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari and Ferrari needs Lewis Hamilton," he said to OLBG.

"Hamilton should look to go to another Championship-winning team, but the drama is who is going to move aside?

"Hamilton is a McLaren man, but I can't see him going back there because of the position they're in. The only other places I see Hamilton going is Ferrari or staying at Mercedes.

"At the moment, there's no contract signed and Toto Wolff said if he was Hamilton he would consider leaving.

"I don't know Wolff's point of view on the situation but I believe him when he says he wants Hamilton to stay. But the Mercedes is not good enough for Hamilton."

Pairing the most successful driver and the most successful team in the sport's history would certainly generate a few headlines but it is hard really to see Lewis leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari.

Ultimately, the seven-time champ wants to be winning races and right now the team to be at to guarantee that is Red Bull, and that move isn't going to be happening.

Staying with Merc, then, seems Lewis' best, and most plausible, bet for a return to winning ways.