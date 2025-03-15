Lewis Hamilton didn’t get the dream start to his Ferrari career in his first qualifying for the team, as the Italian outfit underperformed in Melbourne on Saturday. After promising practice sessions for the Scuderia, Ferrari weren’t quite as competitive in qualifying as they would’ve liked.

Among most of the paddock, the pecking order was thought to be the McLarens with their front wings ahead of the rest of the pack, with the Ferraris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen fighting to be the next in line. The papaya outfit certainly lived up to expectations as they put significant distance between them and the rest of the pack, as Lando Norris took pole position with homeboy hero Oscar Piastri just behind him to complete the one-two.

Top 5 for Australian Grand Prix Position Driver Team 1. Lando Norris McLaren 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull 4. George Russell Mercedes 5. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls

Four-tenths of a second back was Verstappen, but the iconic red cars were nowhere near. They ended up behind George Russell, ironically in the Mercedes, and even more shockingly, they were behind the pair of Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon, who were expected to be in the midfield, but somehow ended up in fifth and sixth respectively.

Australian GP Qualifying Woes For Ferrari

It was a Saturday to forget for Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc