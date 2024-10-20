After the month-long Autumn break, Formula 1 returned this weekend with the United States GP at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, with all eyes on the world title battle between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris. However, away from that duel, Saturday's qualifying session was disastrous for seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who drew the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The Brit was unexpectedly knocked out during the first stage of qualifying after setting 19th fastest time out of 20 drivers - and couldn't hide his frustration when conversing with the Mercedes garage afterwards. Speaking on his team radio after being eliminated, Hamilton questioned: "What has happened to this car guys?" The underwhelming performance marks the first time Hamilton has ever qualified outside the top five for a race at the circuit.

Neither the Sky Sports F1 commentary team nor the Austin crowd could quite believe what they were seeing, as lead commentator David Croft said: "That is a huge upset...There is a bit of a hush around the track as the fans take in that particular effort from Lewis Hamilton in."

After suffering the huge setback, Hamilton shared his disappointment with his 37.7 million Instagram followers through a post on his story.

Lewis Hamilton Reflects on Painful Qualifying Session in Texas

The Brit tried to remain positive with his words

"Today was painful but you know we are never sent things we cannot handle," he wrote.

"We get back up and keep fighting. It won't be easy but all we can do is give it our all. Thank you to the guys in the garage for working so hard on the car today. Let's hope for a better day tomorrow."

In the aftermath of his first-ever Q1 exit in Austin after 12 visits, Hamilton revealed that a mechanical issue on his way to the grid for the Sprint had derailed his day in an interview with Sky Sports. He said: "In the Sprint we had some sort of failure from the formation lap on the front suspension. I had that throughout the Sprint race. That made the balance really difficult.

"We changed a couple of things which pushed us in the direction in what we would have done yesterday. The car was a nightmare in qualifying. I should probably start in the pit lane, otherwise I won't be going anywhere from where I am."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lewis Hamilton has won 105 races in his legendary F1 career.

Hamilton revealed he was dealing with "very inconsistent balance and no grip" during the session. He will start P18 ahead of Zhou Guanyu and a sanctioned Liam Lawson. His shock early exit came amid a miserable Saturday for Mercedes in Austin. Hamilton’s teammate George Russell crashed during the third and final qualifying session, meaning he will start sixth.

Russell’s crash has put his upgraded Mercedes parts out of commission and with Hamilton’s race significantly impacted, he has offered to give his parts up to help his team-mate.

“Lewis has kindly offered his ones, but we're not going to swap," said Russel after qualifying. "So I don't know what's going to be happening now, but that's the biggest concern."

Elsewhere, Norris bagged pole position for Sunday's race, but Verstappen appears to be back to his best form and starts just behind him in second place on the grid.