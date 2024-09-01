Lewis Hamilton was very critical of his own qualifying performance at the Italian Grand Prix yesterday, finishing in sixth place despite taking top spot in two out of the three practice sessions.

The seven-time F1 world champion was quick to brutally analyse his own racing performance in Monza, which left him “furious” following a McLaren one-two with Lando Norris in pole position, Oscar Piastri in second, and his Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.

Speaking to the media, Hamilton’s frustrations were evident. “I’m not very good. Simple as,” he said to one reporter. “I can’t pull a lap together. It’s unbelievably frustrating, but I’ll keep working at it and that’s all I can do.”

When asked how he was feeling post-qualifying in another interview, he opened the floor with immediate disappointment.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Lewis Hamilton has 105 race wins in his Formula 1 career.

“I’m furious. Furious. Absolutely furious. I could have been pole. I think I could of been on the front row, at least on the front row, and I just didn’t do the job in the end. I lost the tenth-and-a-half into turn one and two, and then I lost another tenth in the last corner, so no one to blame but myself,” he continued.

“Qualifying has been my weakness for a minute now, and I can’t figure it out, so I’ll keep trying.”

Lewis Hamilton's Woes in Qualifying

The Brit is being outdone by his Mercedes teammate George Russell

Throughout the racing season so far, Hamilton’s battle with qualifying has been evident despite having the record of 104 career pole positions in his arsenal of achievements. When looking head-to-head against Russell, his Mercedes teammate, Hamilton finds himself trailing 11-4 in qualifying so far this year. This frustration coming out of Monza adds yet another instalment to his qualifying woes.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 01/09/24) Race entries 348 Drivers' Championships 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) Wins 105 Podiums 201 Career points 4793.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67

Although Hamilton’s practice sessions proved positive in taking the top spot in the final practice and twice taking the fastest lap - a time of 1:20.117s, nearly a tenth of a second clear of Russell, he was again left stumped by his form under pressure.

“Probably a little bit kicking myself for the next couple of hours,” he said when reflecting on how he’ll be preparing for Sunday’s main event.

“I got to move forwards. We have a good race car. The team has done an amazing job this weekend. The car has been feeling so much better than the last race and the team deserve better. Maybe they’ll get that with Kimi.”

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Replacement Finally Announced

Kimi Antonelli will be lining up with George Russell next season

Qualifying closely followed Mercedes’ much-anticipated announcement of the driver replacing Hamilton after he completes his awaited move to Ferrari in 2025. They confirmed 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli would be joining the team.

The 2024 Championship leaderboard sees Hamilton in sixth place, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen again places at top of the pile in first. Unlike years previous, however, which saw the Dutchman claim clear domination towards the title, Verstappen will be looking over his shoulder at Norris, who is just 70 points behind in second with nine more races to go.