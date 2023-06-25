Lewis Hamilton’s contract negotiations with Mercedes could have hit a significant stumbling block, according to the Daily Mail.

The seven-time world champion, whose contract with the team is up at the end of 2023, had hoped to sign a long-term deal, including a £15 million signing bonus and a 10-year £200 million ambassador role within the company.

These demands seem to be too much for Mercedes, who are looking to sign Hamilton for another year, with an option for a second.

It is believed they are not in a position to accept the ambassadorial proposal put forward by the 38-year-old either.

Negotiations had been taking place over the past seven months, despite team boss Toto Wolff suggesting a contract renewal would be a formality in January.

After the Spanish Grand Prix, he insisted that an agreement would be made as soon as the two “sat down for a coffee.”

Hamilton’s current contract sees him take home £27.5 million a year, with a £15 million bonus for winning the title. It’s the second-largest deal in Formula 1, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen earning a £42 million basic guaranteed sum.

Charles Leclerc commands the third-highest contract worth £17 million per year.

Mercedes' improvement on-track recently

On the track, Mercedes have experienced a resurgence of sorts in recent weeks, following their decision to switch to sidepods akin to those employed by Red Bull.

The side have achieved top-four finishes at each of the three Grands Prix since Monaco, with Hamilton coming fourth, second, and third respectively.

However, there’s no getting away from Red Bull’s dominance at the head of Formula 1. The Christian Horner-led team has established a 154-point advantage to second-placed Mercedes in this year’s Constructors’ Championship.

What has Lewis Hamilton said about his Mercedes future?

When asked if the deficit would be a factor in contract negotiations at the end of May, Hamilton said: “It doesn't have a bearing I think, because we're still a championship-winning team.

“It's just we've had the wrong car. There have been some decisions that have been made over the past two years that have not been ideal, and we're working our way through that.

“My team is working closely behind the scenes with Toto. We're almost at the end of having a contract ready.”

Hamilton and Mercedes will head to the Austrian Grand Prix next weekend before taking to the line at Silverstone for what could be the Brit’s final British Grand Prix as a Mercedes driver.

He has been with the German company since joining them from McLaren in 2013, winning six of his seven world titles there.