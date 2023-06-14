Lewis Hamilton could be on the verge of extending his Mercedes stay after recent comments made by team boss Toto Wolff.

The seven-time F1 world champion sees his current contract expire with Merc at the end of the 2023 season and that has sparked plenty of speculation around his future with the team and even within the sport.

Indeed, rumours have been flying that he might even make a shock switch to Ferrari for 2024, from some quarters at least, but Mercedes have always been quick to play down such suggestions and it looks as though we are reaching an end game now in terms of this particular story.

Speaking to CNBC's Squawk on the Street, the Mercedes team boss revealed that it could now be a matter of days before a deal is rubber stamped, and it could even be confirmed before the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend:

"It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks," said Wolff.

"We are trying hard [to get it done before this weekend's race in Montréal]. I will see him and maybe we will talk about it.

"We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money.

"Lewis is the most important personality in the sport.

"He is so multi-faceted, not only with the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible.

"From a team's perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time. He has never raced for any other brand than Mercedes.

"We both joined the team in 2013 together, and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time."

Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes

As Wolff refers to, it has been an incredible period the two have shared in F1, with multiple world championships recorded and a number of new benchmarks set.

They are hungry for more of course, though, and it is clear that the plan is for them to try and close the gap to Red Bull and get Hamilton challenging for that elusive eighth world title that he was so agonisingly close to in 2021.

Silver Arrows fans will rejoice and, ultimately, F1 is a richer place for having Hamilton in it too, so it's good to see that he won't be walking away just yet by the sounds of things.