Highlights Lewis Hamilton believes Sebastian Vettel would be an 'amazing option' to replace him at Mercedes next season if he returns to Formula 1.

Vettel, a four-time champion, has reportedly held talks with Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff about a potential comeback to the grid.

Mercedes may also be considering up-and-coming drivers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli to fill the void left by Hamilton's departure to Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton has labelled former rival Sebastian Vettel as an ‘amazing option’ to replace him at Mercedes for next season. Earlier this year it was announced that the Brit would be leaving his current team at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season and making a sensational switch to Ferrari for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

Speculation has been running rife as to who might replace Hamilton for Mercedes next season, with one of the British driver’s biggest rivals recently being linked.

Vettel Back to Formula 1

The German retired at Aston Martin back in 2022

Sebastian Vettel retired from racing in 2022 to spend more time with his children, but the 36-year-old is thought to be considering a return to the grid and has reportedly already held talks with Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff.

Vettel was a formidable foe of Lewis Hamilton during the early 2010s, with the German capturing four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, but could now be set to replace the British driver at Mercedes next season.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Sebastian Vettel has an average finish of 5.28 in his Formula 1 career.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion was asked for his thoughts on the speculation linking Vettel with a return to Formula 1 and potentially replacing him at Mercedes, which he seemed delighted about.

"I would love for Seb to come back and I think it would be an amazing option for the team. German driver, multi-world championship winning driver, and someone who has amazing values who would continue to take the team forward. I'd love it if he came back.”

Lewis Hamilton on his Mercedes Replacement

Although Hamilton will be competing against Mercedes next season, the British driver clearly hopes that they find the right man to replace him and offered his thoughts on what sort of profile his current team should be looking for.

"The only thing I really care about is that the team takes on someone with integrity and that is aligned with the team and where the team's going. Someone compassionate that's able to work with great people and continues to lift them up. There's so many great people in this team. And as drivers... there are some that are more selfish than others, there are some that are good drivers but perhaps not the best within the team environment. I don't know because I have not been in with all of them. But I hope they find someone great.”

Established names such as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant seat at Mercedes, but teenage protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli is thought to be Wolff’s preferred choice.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes' Preferred Choice

The 17-year-old is currently competing in his rookie Formula 2 season, but Hamilton believes his imminent departure could be a great time for Mercedes to give an up-and-coming driver an opportunity.

"They've already got George, and he's perfect, so finding a good option alongside him, I'm sure they've got so many good options. They've got so many options. I do think it's always great to give an opportunity to up-and-coming drivers, so the idea of a youngster coming in for me is exciting."

