Highlights Max Verstappen was quick to blame Lewis Hamilton for the pair's collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix this past weekend.

Despite it being pretty obvious that the Red Bull driver was to blame for the incident, the Dutchman was quick to point his fingers elsewhere.

Hamilton's reaction to finding out that Verstappen was blaming him told its own story.

Lewis Hamilton could only smirk and laugh once he found out that Max Verstappen had blamed him for their collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix this past weekend. The Dutchman collided with his old rival during the closing stages of the race, and afterwards, he was quick to defend himself and point the finger elsewhere.

Verstappen, the three-time world champion, attempted to overtake Hamilton into turn one but had a huge lock-up. The cars collided as the Red Bull clipped the Mercedes' front right tyre and went flying through the air. The Dutchman had attacked from an ambitious long-distance back and locked up both front wheels. Leaving the track due to the lock-up, he lost any momentum he had to finish in the podium positions, eventually having to settle for fifth.

What Hamilton & Verstappen Said After Hungary GP

During post-race driver interviews, a Sky Sports reporter informed Hamilton that Verstappen had initially blamed him for the on-track collision. Laughing and smiling at the news, the Brit held an unsurprised look across his face. The amused seven-time world champion then responded by saying: “For me, I think it was a racing incident; I think ultimately he was much quicker, and he sent it. I moved a little bit to defend, but I left enough space on the inside, and he locked up and obviously, then, couldn’t turn.”

Showing his professionalism, Hamilton’s cheeky smirk and calm analysis were the better reaction of the two, as Verstappen himself refused to take any responsibility for the impact.

Also speaking to Sky Sports post-race, Verstappen pointed blame at the Red Bull team's strategy in relation to the collision.

“At the end of the day, if we’d have done a better strategy, you’re not in that position. I don’t think that was wrong. I went for a move that was fully on, I don’t think I braked too late.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: After the Hungarian Grand Prix, it has now been three races since Max Verstappen's last win.

In addition, after criticism of his driving style during the race from his engineer, Verstappen didn’t hold back on the team radio. “You guys gave me this s*** strategy, ok? I’m trying to rescue what’s left.”

Hamilton & Verstappen's Collision at Hungary GP

Hamilton left the Red Bull driver heaps of room, but due to the ambitiousness of the overtake, Verstappen locked up and hit the Mercedes. The smile on the Brit's face after the race is a reaction to this on-track behaviour he’s experienced many times while competing with the Dutchman. Verstappen is known for his bumper car racing style, especially during his less mature Toro Rosso days when he first entered the sport. However, during the more competitive 2024 season, the Red Bull driver is being challenged after years of dominance and has to overtake drivers on track instead of sailing away into the distance after qualifying P1.

Hungary GP 2024 top 5 Position Driver Team Points 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 2. Lando Norris McLaren 18 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull 10

Because of this, Verstappen’s driving ability has recently been questioned. For the second time in three races, he caused a collision under braking and took no responsibility for his actions.

Related Lando Norris' Comments to Lewis Hamilton After Hungary GP Criticised Lando Norris has come underfire from Formula 1 fans for his comments to Lewis Hamilton in the cooldown room after the Hungary GP.

After surviving the collision with the Red Bull, Hamilton claimed his 200th career podium with a third-place finish. Perhaps being the first driver to reach 200 career podiums softened the blow, but we can all agree Hamilton’s reaction was the classier of the two. Smile and wave, boys, smile and wave.