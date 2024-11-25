Key Takeaways Verstappen joined a select group of drivers to win four F1 world titles at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

At the point of winning their fourth world titles, it's tough to split Verstappen and his fierce rival, Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit won his fourth Drivers' Championship back in October 2017.

After finishing ahead of Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is now a four-time winner of the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship. While he secured the 2024 title with two races to spare, the ongoing season has been the toughest winning campaign the Dutchman has gone through since his first championship triumph in 2021, against fellow multiple-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen and Hamilton have become entangled in each other's legacies and are among the few elite drivers to have achieved the feat of winning four or more world titles, joining Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Now that Verstappen has reached this latest career milestone, it provides the ideal opportunity to compare the two most decorated drivers on the current F1 grid at the point where both won their fourth championships.

The pair may have had their differences over the years, but they do share exceptional talent, desire and a will to win. Below is a look at how the duo compare at the point of their fourth world title - and there's not much to choose between them.

Age at Time of Fourth Drivers' Championship Win

Verstappen: 27 years old, Hamilton: 32 years old

It's no surprise to see the Red Bull man taking the spoils here, as Verstappen holds the record of being the youngest to both start and win a race in Formula 1. Though it does still feel incredible to think that the Dutch ace is only 27, he has been in the paddock for 10 years now. Verstappen started in F1 as a 17-year-old with Toro Rosso back in 2015, while Hamilton was already 22 when lining up for his first race with McLaren in 2007.

Despite the large age difference at the start of their careers, it was actually Hamilton who won his first championship at a younger age, being 23 years and 300 days old, while Verstappen won his first title at the age of 24 years and 75 days.

Number of Races to Fourth World Title

Hamilton: 206 races, Verstappen: 207 races

You could barely get any closer in terms of numbers than this. One race is all the difference between the Brit and the Dutchman in achieving a fourth championship. It's almost symbolic.

Hamilton had secured his fourth crown at the 2017 Mexican GP after finishing 9th as a result of a first lap puncture caused by colliding with chief title rival Sebastian Vettel. It was by far the worst result of Hamilton's season, in which he fended off Vettel and Ferrari's challenge and once again dominated as he had done since the start of the hybrid era in 2014.

Verstappen secured title number four after a fifth place finish in Las Vegas in November 2024, having run in the podium places early on before letting the faster Mercedes and Ferrari cars get the better of him. However, it was still enough, as his closest title challenger, Lando Norris, could only manage a sixth place finish.

Pole Positions at Time of Fourth Drivers' Championship Win

Hamilton: 72, Verstappen: 40

The two rivals may not have been separated by many races at the time of their fourth titles, but there is a clear gulf when it comes to pole positions. Hamilton had recorded nearly double the number that Verstappen has managed to date.

Hamilton's first pole position came just six races into his career, at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, where he would go on to win his first ever race. Verstappen took until the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix - his 93rd race - for his first pole position, though he would start racking up more as time passed.

Podium Finishes at Time of Fourth Title Win

Hamilton: 116, Verstappen: 111

Hamilton extended his advantage in this category in Las Vegas, finishing second after only qualifying in 10th place on the grid. It is a slender lead, though, and both men have demonstrated a knack for finding their way on to the podium, even when facing less than favourable circumstances.

Race Wins at Time of Fourth Drivers' Championship Win

Hamilton: 62, Verstappen: 62

Many of the categories discussed here are razor-thin, but few would have expected Hamilton and Verstappen to be tied on the EXACT same number of wins after four world titles.

Hamilton's 62nd win was a fairly comfortable affair at the Circuit of the Americas in 2017. However, ironically, that race was more memorable for Verstappen's post-race penalty that removed him from the podium due to leaving the track while overtaking Kimi Räikkönen for 3rd on the final lap, than for Hamilton's victory.

Thankfully for Max, his own 62nd win was not only a much more positive day but also possibly his finest race triumph, mastering the chaotic weather at the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix to win from 17th on the grid.

Points Won at Time of Fourth Title Win

Verstappen: 2,989.5 (14.44 points per race), Hamilton: 2580 points (12.52 points per race)

Verstappen enjoys a far healthier points-per-race average. However, this difference can be explained by varying points systems and the competitiveness of their respective eras. Max's dominance in this category would likely be greater if he had raced in a more competitive car in the early stages of his career.

Fastest Laps at Time of Fourth Drivers' Championship Win

Hamilton: 38, Verstappen 33

With Verstappen having had plenty of problems with his Red Bull car in 2024, the Dutch superstar has rarely been the fastest man on the circuit in recent times. Hamilton, meanwhile, banked a considerable number of fastest laps in the early stages of his time in F1.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen recorded nine fastesst laps in the 2023 season, but has just three (to date) in the 2024 campaign.

Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen - career stats after winning four Drivers' Championships Category Hamilton Verstappen Age at time of fourth title win 32 27 Races 206 207 Pole positions 72 40 Podium finishes 116 111 Race wins 62 62 Total points won 2580 2989.5 Fastest laps 38 33 Stats taken per Motor Sport Stats and Wikipedia - correct as of 25/11/2024

The comparison of these two legends of the sport could barely be closer, mirroring their 2021 title battle. While Verstappen has bragging rights over the Brit in the last few years, but their rivalry could be far from over.

Verstappen isn't quite as dominant as he once was - and with Hamilton making his blockbuster move to Ferrari next season, we could yet be due another chapter in the long-running saga between the pair.