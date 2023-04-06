Johnny Herbert believes that the 'comfort factor' Lewis Hamilton has at Mercedes could be crucial in him staying with the team past the end of the 2023 F1 season.

Hamilton has been associated with Mercedes for his entire career on the grid.

He drove for McLaren-Mercedes between 2007 and 2012 and then joined the works Mercedes team for 2013, with him now celebrating a decade with them this year.

In that time, of course, he has enjoyed massive success and cemented himself as one of the greatest racing drivers of all-time, but there has been some speculation over his future.

His current contract with Merc runs out at the end of this season and, until a new deal is penned, there will be chatter about whether Hamilton should consider an exit.

It must be stressed, of course, that all the signs are that it is only a matter of time before Hamilton signs a new deal to extend his association with the team but, with Red Bull currently possessing the fastest car on the grid, some have wondered whether the Briton might consider a new project elsewhere to get back to winning ways - though Mercedes did show good improvement last time out in Australia.

For Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert, the familiar environment of the Mercedes team could be a crucial factor in leading Hamilton to sign an extension with the Silver Arrows.

"A comfort factor is very important," he told GIVEMESPORT.

"His comfort factor within the team is very good, very positive, obviously, with the success he's had and the trust he's had in them to be able to deliver it.

"We're going to have to see how their changes to the car that are coming up make them more competitive. Because if it doesn't then you have a massive question mark of, can they find a way to, not follow Red Bull but have an ethos that is going to be the leading ethos, the leading idea, the leading design?

"If they can't do that it's an issue but, then again, you look at Fernando Alonso and he looks like he's got a few years left in him [so Lewis has too.] But you need drive, you need something that gives you that positivity to push yourself to those limits that he's done for all of his career."

Time will only tell as to what Hamilton does but with Mercedes working around the clock to reel in Red Bull and no other team apart from the Milton Keynes outfit looking massively ahead of Merc, it does feel as though Lewis' best, most realistic chance of further success is with his current team, especially as a switch to Red Bull seems very unlikely.

