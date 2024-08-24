Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has appeared to accidentally 'leak' the name of the driver who will replace Lewis Hamilton next season.

In February, Hamilton confirmed that he will be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The Brit's current contract with Mercedes was due to expire at the end of 2025, but he will depart the team after this season and replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Hamilton activated a release clause in his current contract, and Ferrari announced that the seven-time world champion is joining them on a "multi-year" deal.

Since then, Mercedes have been searching for his replacement throughout the ongoing season - with surprise links to Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerging early on.

The three-time world champion last year signed a long-term contract with Red Bull until 2028, and team principal Christian Horner has recently stated that Verstappen was 'never' going to leave the team.

Related Major reason behind Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari revealed Hamilton stunned the sporting world by announcing he'll be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, and now we may know why.

Wolff Eyeing Kimi Antonelli to Replace Hamilton

An official announcement will be made soon

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about Verstappen's future, Horner said: "We know what our agreement is with Max, Max knows what his agreement is with us. He's certainly not available to Mercedes [for 2025], he never was."

But Wolff disclosed that Mercedes did in fact hold talks with Verstappen and his team over a move to the team for 2025. However, despite those talks, the reigning champion will not be leaving Red Bull.

He has instead admitted that Mercedes are focusing their full attention on next year's drivers - and while he didn't confirm Hamilton's replacement, said that Mercedes are working towards junior driver Kimi Antonelli being in the seat.

He told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix - via Autosport: "We've taken the decision for drivers for next year. Soon, we will confirm who is in the second seat.

"What I also said is that the two drivers that are in the car have our full support, 100 per cent. And therefore I'm entering the season in 2025 with two drivers that we will be giving all the opportunity to perform.

"That's why I don't want to talk about the 2026 driver lineup at that stage because I want to make it work with George and Kimi."

It is expected that Mercedes will officially announce their driver lineup at the next Grand Prix in Monza. Antonelli, who will be 18 when the 2025 season begins, has been a part of Mercedes' academy ranks since 2019 and has made a real name for himself on the junior scene.

Related F1 Insider Reveals When Max Verstappen Could Leave Red Bull Eddie Jordan has revealed what he's heard about Max Verstappen's Red Bull future, and he believes a move could be on the cards.

Kimi Antonelli Not Nervous About the Step Up

The young star continues to impress

After an impressive season in F4 last year, Antonelli was promoted straight into F2 for the current season, where he has kicked on from where he left off. He is racing for Prema alongside Oliver Bearman – who finished seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year after replacing Sainz Jr following his surgery for appendicitis.

After three races, Antonelli is in ninth place, with his highest finish coming in Melbourne, where he came fourth last month. A solid remainder of the season could convince Mercedes to take a chance and give him a seat for 2025, particularly as he has a personal relationship with team principal Toto Wolff, with his family being close to the Austrian businessman.

Recently speaking to Autosport earlier this month, Antonelli said he was not nervous about the prospect of potentially entering F1 at such a young age.

"I am quite calm. If the opportunity presented itself to me, I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it," he said.

"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."