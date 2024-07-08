Highlights Lewis Hamilton won his ninth British Grand Prix on the 7th of July, breaking Michael Schumacher's single-track win record in the process.

Hamilton's victory marked Mercedes' first back-to-back wins in three years and potentially a turning point in their recent form.

The emotional win also highlighted Hamilton's determination to end his Mercedes career on a high before his move to Ferrari next season.

Lewis Hamilton has etched his name in Formula 1 history once again with an incredible ninth victory at Silverstone, claiming a monumental win at the British Grand Prix on the 7th of July. Amid tyre and lead changes due to rain showers, the Englishman showcased his F1 experience as he remained calm in the chaos.

He fended off late pressure from recent title challenger Max Verstappen and an in-form Lando Norris to reclaim the top spot of the podium. This victory marked a triumphant return for the Brit since his last win at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a staggering 945 days ago from this race this past weekend.

Moments after crossing the finishing line, the seven-time world champion was bursting with emotion. He was congratulated with an ever-so-familiar radio message from Peter Bonnington, his long-time Mercedes race engineer: “Get in there, Lewis! You are the man, you are the man!”

Lewis Hamilton's Emotions After British GP

The Brit himself admitted he couldn't stop crying after the win

Bursting with emotion, Hamilton held back the tears and responded: “Thank you so much, guys. It means a lot. A lot to get this one. A big thanks to the fans here, I love you guys."

As the Brit exited his car in parc ferme to cheers from the home crowd, he shared a beautiful and emotional moment with his father, Anthony, as they embraced among the celebrations.

The atmosphere and emotions at Silverstone were incredibly intense, symbolising the coming together of Hamilton and Mercedes’ recent struggles. It wasn’t just the end of a long win drought, but also a moment of racing history, breaking the single-track win record, surpassing Michael Schumacher's previous record of eight.

Mercedes' Sudden Change of Form

They have now won back-to-back races for the first time in three years

In addition, the 39-year-old’s determination to finish his Mercedes tenure on a high note has been achieved as he prepares for his blockbuster move to Ferrari next season. His 104th career victory at Silverstone marks a turning point in Toto Wolff’s side recent form. They have now been on pole at two of the last four races and have just won back-to-back races for the first time since 2021.

Last week, George Russell was luckily handed the Austria win after Verstappen and Norris collided. That’s not to take away the fact that the Mercedes car is quick and in contention, however, having proved that now in back-to-back races.

At Silverstone, the Mercedes qualified one-two and were convincingly fast during the race. Additionally, the German team will bring upgrades to their car during the next race in Hungary. As this is another one of Hamilton’s favourite tracks, we should expect further success.