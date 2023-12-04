Quick Links Age Height Contract Nationality Parents Statistics

Highlights Lewis Miley has been a ray of light for Newcastle ever since his debut away to Chelsea at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Newcastle have suffered from an injury crisis in the 2023/2024 season, yet Miley has fitted seamlessly into the middle of the park.

Here's everything you need to know about England's next teenage sensation - from his age and height to praise from teammates.

Lewis Miley has impressed for Newcastle United since making his debut for the club at the end of the 2022/2023 season. It may have only been a brief appearance away at Chelsea, but his 15-minute cameo at Stamford Bridge foreshadowed a bright future for the Englishman.

Miley is now a regular starter under Eddie Howe. Starts at home to Chelsea and Manchester United - broken up by a start away to Paris Saint-Germain - showcased his talent at just the age of 17. The Magpies are currently suffering from one of the worst injury crises in the league. Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson are all injured in the middle of the park, whilst injuries to Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and now Nick Pope paint a bleak picture for the club.

Yet during the bleak outlook at the club, they have unearthed a gem. In the search for gold, they have found a hidden piece of talent that has exploded onto the scene. As a ray of light for the club, helping Newcastle continually fight for a place in next season's Champions League, Miley has been quickly loved by everyone at the club - from the manager to the fans.

Howe has been impressed with Miley ever since his debut, stating post-match against Chelsea:

I believe there's huge growth in every area of his game - athletically, physically, technically, tactically. We'll never stand still with Lewis and will look to continually help him. But what he has got already is a brilliant brain, and that brain allowed him to play so well (against Chelsea). We saw that in pre-season with the calmness of his performances. He really is a level-headed lad. That will really help him at this moment; he won't get too high and he'll move on to the next game.

Related Lewis Miley 'well ahead of schedule' in Newcastle development The 17-year-old sensation is developing quickly behind closed doors at St James' Park

Age

Born on the 1st of May 2006, Miley is just 17 years old.

He became Newcastle's youngest-ever player in the Premier League when making his debut away at Chelsea at the end of the 2022/2023 season, beating the record previously held by Adam Armstong. 17 years and 27 days old when Miley made his debut; a spectacular record to hold at that age.

At the age of 17, most have just finished sitting their GCSEs and are now going to college or sixth form, yet Miley is not a typical English youngster. His work ethic and determination have allowed him to shine under Howe so early in his career.

Height

Miley is 1.85 metres tall - or if you prefer to use feet instead - he is just over six feet tall.

It provides him with the power you need to dominate matches in the middle of the park, with his tall frame pivotal to the way he glides around opposition players.

Already standing at 1.85 metres, Miley has developed as an athletic and strong footballer for his age. Howe has always been impressed by Miley, but his development - and in particular his strength and height - have placed him at the forefront of Newcastle's academy prospects. After the match against PSG, the manager said:

It’s hugely important for us that we develop our own players and give them opportunities if and when they deserve it. There’s been a bit of progress in that department with the emergence of Elliot Anderson and Lewis and hopefully others in the future.

Contract

Miley signed his first professional contract for Newcastle on his 17th birthday. It is likely to be one of the best ways to celebrate a birthday, especially at such a young age. It is not in the public knowledge when his contract expires, with information about a player under the age of 18 kept confidential.

However, with performances impressing everyone in the Premier League, it is likely Miley will soon be offered a new contract.

When he signed his first professional contract in May, the youngster said:

It's a really good feeling to sign my first professional contract, especially with my boyhood club. It's something that I've dreamt of since I was a kid. I've been at the Academy for a long time so to get to this point now is great and, hopefully, I can keep pushing on further in the future.

With Miley playing for his boyhood club, it is unlikely he will think about leaving soon, especially if he continues to play on the biggest stages.

Nationality

Lewis Miley is English and has represented his country at youth level.

Miley was first called up to play for England at the 2022 Nordic Under-17 Football Championship, playing in matches against Norway, the Faroe Islands and Finland. He showcased his talent when he scored his first international goal against Finland.

Helping England qualify for the European Under-17 Championship in March 2023, it was expected he would feature in the main tournament, especially with him being considered one of the most gifted youngsters in the country. However, Newcastle withdrew him from the preliminary squad so he could sit on the bench against Brighton at the end of the 2022/2023 season.

Miley soon made his England U19 debut on the 6th of September 2023 against Germany. However, it won't be long until he's playing for the U21s and then the first team. Miley is highly rated in the England set-up as well as at Newcastle; the possibilities are endless.

Parents

Lewis Miley's dad is Mick Miley, whilst the mother of the teenage sensation is undisclosed.

Unsurprisingly, Miley's dad has supported his child through his progression - from the cold Saturday morning football matches to his debut in the Premier League. It's a sporting parent's dream. This was epitomised when Miley's dad posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after his Premier League debut, stating how proud he was to see his son play in the famous black and white stripes.

Statistics

At such a young age, Miley has already broken the record books. As previously mentioned, he became the youngest player in Newcastle's Premier League history - a record previously held by striker Adam Armstrong.

As a regular starter under Howe in the 2022/2023 season, Miley has already amassed some impressive-in-detail stats. Featuring eight times this season, Miley has created one big chance, made seven tackles and successfully completed seven interceptions. One of his most impressive stats is in the air; Miley has attempted 40 aerial duels, winning a remarkable 37 of them. He's only lost one out of the seven tackles he's made as well, showcasing he is a thriving talent in the middle of the park (all stats from Newcastle).

His talent came to fruition when he assisted Alexander Isak at home to Chelsea in the Premier League. In doing so, he became the youngest player to register an assist for Newcastle; the fifth youngest in overall Premier League history.

Youngest Assisters in Premier League History

Player Age of Assist Team Opponent Aaron Lennon 16y 199d Leeds Arsenal Wayne Rooney 16y 297d Everton Tottenham Jonathan Leko 17y 21d West Brom Liverpool Cesc Fàbregas 17y 110d Arsenal Middlesbrough Jordan Ibe 17y 162d Liverpool QPR Lewis Miley 17y 208d Newcastle Chelsea All statistics per the Premier League.

These stats and performances have earnt Miley recognition from around the world, but even teammate Bruno Guimarães has heaped his praise on the youngster when speaking to the Chronicle Live.

Lewis Miley is a star - he is massive. Lewis is really great and is a fantastic talent. It was an unbelievable performance from him. He gave an assist [against Chelsea] and played very, very well. I am very happy for him. It was massive for him. He is a young guy who tries every day to deliver his best in training. He listens to everyone. I try to speak with him a lot and make jokes with him a lot because he's so quiet. He's a quiet lad, a good boy. But I am so proud of him. When I was 17, I was not the player I am today and I can't imagine myself delivering this performance when I was 17. He was unbelievable.

Miley is quickly becoming one of the favourite players among the Newcastle faithful; if he continues to perform like he is, it won't be long until he's one of the first names on the teamsheet.