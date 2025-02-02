Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou after suggesting that the latter has been making excuses for his side’s woeful run of form in the Premier League in recent times.

The interview came after Stockport County’s 14th-minute finish, courtesy of Kyle Wootton, saw Leyton Orient remain sixth in the League One table on Saturday afternoon – but he had some stern, yet unusual, words for Postecoglou in his post-match interview.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Wellens – who was without the versatile Sean Clare and captain Omar Beckles – was asked whether injuries to key personnel was the reasoning behind dropping points in the race for a play-off spot this season.

The interviewer, attempting to understand why Leyton were beaten on home soil by promotion hopefuls Stockport County, asked: “How much of that was because the likes of Sean Clare and Omar Beckles, [who are] leaders, being absent today?”

Referencing Tottenham’s Postecoglou, who has come under huge scrutiny in recent weeks over the north Londoners’ ponderous run of form and results, Wellens suggested that he will not be using his exhausting list of absentees as an excuse.

I’m not Ange Postecoglou, [I won't] keep using it as an excuse.

Tottenham, albeit high-flying in cup competitions such as the FA Cup and the Europa League, have not won a game in the Premier League since overseeing a routine 5-0 victory over relegation-threatened Southampton in mid-December 2024.

Since then, they've accrued the solitary draw and six losses in the English top flight, which has led to plenty of speculation over the ex-Celtic custodian's long-term future in the Tottenham dugout. They are currently sitting 16th in the table – seven points adrift of the drop zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham's current seven-game streak without a win in the Premier League (D1 L6) is their longest winless run in the top flight since 2008.

Wishing to retract the comment that he had made, Wellens – who has been in charge of The O’s since March 2022 – released the following statement after admitting a feeling of embarrassment after re-watching the footage of the interview.

“After today’s game, I was asked about the injuries within our squad and, without thinking, I made a stupid comment about Tottenham Hotspur. That comment was brought to my attention later in the evening and having watched my interview back, I am deeply embarrassed and regret what I said."

Insisting that his side share an excellent pre-existing relationship with the Premier League outfit, Manchester-born Wellens apologised for putting that in jeopardy with his remarks. He finished by wishing his Tottenham counterpart well.

At Leyton Orient, we have a strong relationship with Tottenham Hotspur and it was never my intention to say anything that would jeopardise that. Their manager, Ange Postecoglou, is a world-class coach and I want to apologise for my comments and wish Spurs all the very best for the second half of the season.

Jamie Donley and Josh Keeley, two players on the books of Tottenham, are currently on loan at the English third tier side and, as such, Wellens is keen to re-build bridges after his sly dig failed to go down well with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.