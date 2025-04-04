Liam Delap is expected to leave Ipswich Town this summer, with his £40m release clause set to serve as a yardstick for valuation. The clause becomes active if Ipswich get relegated, and they are currently nine points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

22-year-old Delap has scored 11 Premier League goals with a further two assists this season. He has surpassed the eight goals scored last campaign in the Championship as Ipswich got promoted back to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Man United and Chelsea Two of Delap's Main Suitors

Newcastle are also keen on the Tractor Boys target man

Manchester United and Chelsea are two of Delap's main suitors, while Newcastle United could be one to watch as they look for extra firepower, more with Callum Wilson's departure in mind than that of Alexander Isak.

Manchester United had hoped Delap's type of profile was covered via both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, but it has become apparent to technical director Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell that another striker is needed. Wilcox knows Delap well, having been Manchester City’s academy director when the England Under-21 striker joined the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap cost Ipswich Town £20m when he signed for the club last summer.

Manchester United could be at a disadvantage, though, since it's understood Delap is looking to play European football next season, although Ruben Amorim can still qualify for the Champions League if his Red Devils' side win the Europa League.

Delap is One of Many Chelsea Striker Targets

Enzo Maresca knows him from Man City spell