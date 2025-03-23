Manchester United are prioritising the signing of a striker this summer, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap among the options on their shortlist, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were brought to Old Trafford in recent years as the club sought to strengthen their attacking options. However, the young duo have struggled to make a significant impact, despite showing flashes of form during their time at the club.

As a result, United may look to sign a more complete centre-forward—potentially one who has already proven themselves in the Premier League. While Zirkzee and Højlund are still young and have yet to reach their full potential, United need immediate solutions given their recent struggles.

Man Utd eyeing Liam Delap this summer

Signing a striker is a priority

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United have made signing a centre-forward a priority in the summer transfer window. Ipswich Town youngster Delap has emerged as one of their targets for the striker position following an impressive campaign under Kieran McKenna.

Like Højlund and Zirkzee, Delap is still developing as a player. However, he has already showcased more in the Premier League. The 22-year-old made the bold decision to leave Manchester City last summer, joining Ipswich in a £20 million deal—a move that has proven to be a smart career choice.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 8.2 Minutes played 2,173

Described as "exceptional" by former Premier League forward Glenn Murray, Delap has netted 10 league goals this season—an impressive tally given Ipswich’s struggles. Whether Delap would continue his fine form at a club like United remains to be seen, as the pressure is undoubtedly heightened at Old Trafford.

The links to Manchester City are interesting too, with reports claiming that Pep Guardiola's side have the option to buy him back. If the Citizens see their rivals looking to secure the signature of Delap, it will be interesting to see if they decide to activate their option to sign him and claw him away from United.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref - Correct as of 23-03-25.