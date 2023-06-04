Liam Gallagher has revealed the story behind his viral interaction with a young Manchester United fan during the FA Cup final.

Footage captured the Manchester City supporter celebrating and seemingly winding up the boy sitting in front of him as City held the advantage in the historic fixture.

The rock star would have been over the moon yesterday as City lifted the trophy against their fierce rivals United.

Pep Guardiola’s side got off to a perfect start when Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history inside 13 seconds.

There was a momentary lapse in City control though when Jack Grealish was penalised for a handball inside the box. Bruno Fernandes stepped up for United and cooly put the penalty away.

But the Red Devils would go behind once again in the second half, as Gunodgan’s shinned volley bounced past the diving David de Gea and into the back of the net.

With the 2-1 scoreline holding, it was elation for the blue side of Manchester and despair for the red side.

And Gallagher would have been as delighted when he heard the final whistle as he was when his beloved City scored.

Footage captured the former Oasis frontman celebrating Gundogan’s second goal.

But he then took a moment to cheekily say something to the young United fan in front of him.

The lad turns around and jokingly swings at the laughing Gallagher, who then goes back in for round two seconds later.

Brutal from the singer. Watch the clip for yourselves below.

Video: Gallagher on a wind-up

What did Gallagher actually saying to the Man United fan?

And since City lifted the trophy, Gallagher has lifted the lid on what brought about the viral incident.

Some fans had said that he was tormenting the fan in the comments of the clip, so Gallagher took to Twitter to insist that he was not just winding up a random kid.

He wrote: “The young lad I was apparently antagonising was my mates kid who I was consoling he’s a Utd fan I love and adore him we’re not all c**** CTID LG x”

What's next for Man City?

While Gallagher would have been ecstatic to have secured both the FA Cup and Premier League already, City’s biggest match of the season is yet to come.

Guardiola’s squad travels to Istanbul for the Champions League final on Saturday 10 June.

City and Gallagher will be hoping that they can get their hands on the trophy for the first time in their history.

And speaking after the domestic cup triumph, Guardiola said that he had put pressure on his players to make history.

“Now is the first time I can talk about [the treble] because it is one game away,” he said, as per The Guardian.

“But it is not about the treble, it is about winning the Champions League. Everything will not be complete if we don’t win the Champions League so we have to do it.

“I said to the players you have to put the pressure on yourself to be recognised as something good – so you have to win Europe. We are one game away.”