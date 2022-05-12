Liam Gallagher is an avid Manchester City fan.

But, despite his dislike of their bitter rivals, Manchester United, Gallagher is a big fan of Eric Cantona.

In 2019, Cantona raved about Gallagher's song, 'Once', on his Instagram account.

Gallagher acknowledged Cantona's praise and asked him if he wanted to star in the song's music video.

The Frenchman obliged and in 2020 the song was released with Cantona playing a King and Gallagher as his chauffeur/butler.

The music legend told a brilliant story of how Cantona refused any sort of payment to feature in the video.

Gallagher offered him money, flights, a hotel to stay in and wine, but Cantona refused every offer.

Speaking on the The 2 Johnnies Podcast, Gallagher said: "He's [Cantona] singing 'Once' at home on his Instagram.

"So we got someone to ring him up and say 'look, do you want to be in this video? Because we see you like the song.' And he said 'yes, I'll be in it'.

"We spoke to him and said, 'Look, how much do you want to be in the video?'

"[Cantona replies] 'I do not want no money'. We go, 'We're gonna have to give you something'. He goes, 'I'll be in the video for nothing'.

"I go, 'Alright, we'll send you a plane ticket. What hotel?'. [Cantona replies], 'I will make my own way there. I will get my own hotel'.

"I was like, 'Well, you must want f***ing something. What kind of wine do you want?' [Cantona replies], 'I will bring my own wine!'"

Gallagher continued: "Anyway, he turns up, did the video, f***ed off, man.

"Never seen him again for nothing. What a geezer… Just because he loved the song. That's what real legends are about.

"I was going, 'What the f***? How much money do you want?' But he didn't want nothing. He didn't want picking up at the airport, he hired his own car, got his own hotel, brought his own food, done the f***ing video and f***ed off!

"Never seen him again. Didn't want nothing. That's what you call a proper legend."

Gallagher is right. What a legend Cantona is.