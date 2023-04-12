Former One Direction star Liam Payne has bizarrely teased a boxing fight against Tommy Fury.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to show off what appeared to be a promotional poster for a bout between himself and the professional boxer.

"This summer. Announcement tomorrow," says the poster, along with a reference to the contest happening at Old Trafford.

Payne also captioned the post with an eyeball emoji, which has left fans baffled.

But while some assumed the announcement to be a joke, Fury has now shared the same poster, along with the same caption.

Will Liam Payne fight Tommy Fury?

It would be truly strange to see the singer step into the ring with Fury, especially given the obvious gulf in ability between the two.

Fury, who recently beat Jake Paul via split decision in Saudi Arabia, is undefeated in his nine fights as a pro.

Payne, however, is still an amateur, and would surely have no chance in a competitive bout against the ex-Love Island star.

It's been rumoured that the poster could actually be referring to this year's Soccer Aid, which is set to take place at Old Trafford on Saturday, June 11.

Payne wanted to fight KSI

Though little is known of Payne's boxing history, he has previously stressed his desire to fight KSI and Justin Bieber.

Speaking to Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Payne said: "If there is a chance for me to jump in the ring and feel gladiatorial in the 21st century I am in.

"I love boxing as a sport and I think it's fantastic.

"I would just enjoy the challenge and the road up to it would be great."

On fighting KSI, he added: "Yeah I would fight KSI he would have to come down a few weight slots.

"But yeah I'd fight him. I like him too much though. I will fight whoever you want."

VIDEO: Liam Payne says he could beat KSI

Tommy Fury vs KSI

Fury also has history with KSI and has called him out in the past.

So perhaps this potential fight against Payne could see the winner take on the YouTube star next.

Or, maybe this is all just one big marketing ploy and a bout between Fury and Payne will never actually happen.

We'll just have to wait and see.