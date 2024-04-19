Highlights Scales returned for Celtic's upcoming game, providing a major boost for the team as they aim for a domestic double.

The Irishman impressed under Rodgers, solidifying his spot in the starting XI and helping the team climb back to the top of the table.

Scales' journey from being a potential loan move to Aberdeen to a key player for Celtic showcases one of the best redemptions in Scottish football.

Liam Scales was absent for Celtic's 3-0 win against St Mirren at the weekend, with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers forced to exclude the Irishman thanks to his spell onto the sidelines - and with the game against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-finals closing in, the Hoops boss has given an update on his status.

Scales burst into the Celtic team at the start of the season in odd circumstances. Tipped with a loan move to Aberdeen at the start of the season as Celtic's fifth-choice centre-back, injuries to incoming duo Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke meant that Scales was called into action in just the third game of the season.

It's fair to say that the Irishman impressed almost instantly under Rodgers. Playing a key part in the 1-0 away win over Rangers at the start of September, Scales made the first-team his spot his own alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers at the back and was an ever-present for the Hoops until an injury in the international break - and having missed the win over St Mirren at the weekend, Rodgers has issued an update on his whereabouts.

Brendan Rodgers: Liam Scales "X" Vs Aberdeen

The Hoops boss has given his verdict on a return to action

Speaking ahead of the trip to Hampden Park at the weekend in a game that will see Celtic go closer to a domestic double, Rodgers was upbeat about his chances and gave an update on Scales' situation, confirming that he was back and available and would be named in the squad. He said:

"Liam Scales is back and available and in the squad, which is really good news for us."

It's a major boost for the Scottish outfit as they prepare to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Rodgers will be desperate for as close to a fully fit squad as he can get. Scales, described as 'outstanding' by Rodgers, has been a regular in the starting XI when fit.

Celtic's Season So Far

The Hoops will have to miss out on a double treble

Celtic need to beat the beleaguered Dons - who are having a nightmare season of their own - in order to make the Scottish Cup final where they will face the winner of Hearts vs Rangers in the other semi-final. Should they prevail victorious, Celtic know that they will find it tough to emerge with the trophy in the final - however, having beaten Rangers and Hearts on neutral ground plenty of times in recent years, they may have a psychological boost.

Whether Scales takes part in the game is anyone else's guess, but the Irishman has fully lodged his way into Rodgers' first-team plans and if the Hoops boss feels the need to bring Scales in to advance to the next round, it could be a huge leap of faith in his credentials.

Elsewhere, Scales' almost ever-present nature in the league has seen the Hoops jump back to the top of the table with Rangers slipping up in the title race, and for a player that was almost destined to head out to Pittodrie on loan after failing to force his way into Rodgers' plans in pre-season, a campaign that could end in two domestic trophies and a heightened influence at Parkhead could be one of the best redemptions seen in Scottish football this season.

