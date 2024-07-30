Highlights The duty of an Olympic lifeguard goes beyond athletes, ensuring safety for all at events.

A lifeguard at the Olympic pool seems to be in the same category as a chocolate teapot, pretty useless, as the best aquatic athletes collect to compete at the highest level in Paris, but the lifeguards themselves beg to differ.

James Meyers hails from Nebraska, USA, and has been a professional lifeguard his entire career. His pedigree includes volunteering as co-chair of the pool operations committee for the 2008 US Olympic Trials-Swimming, before becoming the chairman of the lifeguard committee in 2012. Working on four Olympic trials during his 30-year career, Meyers knows his stuff about safety in the pool.

Olympic Lifeguard Reveals All

The American spoke to Business Insider in 2021, saying:" It is a misconception that we're useless. Unfortunately, people do get hurt, so we have a role. Of the four Olympic trials where I've been a lifeguard, this year was the first we didn't have to get in the water."

In the professional scene, the duty of a lifeguard is also not limited to watching out for the athletes. On the other responsibilities of professional lifeguards, Meyers said: "It's not just the athletes we have to look after, oftentimes you have outside groups that use the pool in between trials' prelims, and the finals. We're not just life guarding the athletes, we are also lifeguarding for those events. We've never had to go in for an athlete, it's always been for everyone else."

The metaphor Meyer used to describe his duties was being on call in a fire station. For him, the “whole goal is to be in the background,” ensuring that if their services are called upon, they carry them out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Injuries Are Possible in the Pool

It does track that the Olympic swimmers would push their bodies to a level not even conceivable for onlookers, putting them in some danger by being in the pool. The number of injuries we see in sports like athletics also shows that swimmers are not immune from having to be helped on account of muscle tears and exhaustion.

The reputation of Olympic lifeguards has not been boosted so far this Games, though, as the only incident involving one was not exactly in an emergency. On Sunday, the heats for the 100m women’s breaststroke were paused as Team USA’s Emma Webber’s swimming cap appeared to have sunk to the bottom of the pool. Rather than Webber retrieving it, though, here entered a lifeguard dressed in extravagant budgie-smugglers to dive in and clear the pool. From the near-perfect diving entrance to the first-time securing of the stray cap, it was a cameo that oozed elegance.

Videos of the incident circulated rapidly, and he quickly became as famous as the swimmers taking gold at the competition. Although his five minutes of fame may boost the recognition of lifeguards as a presence by the pool, the fact that he was called into action for retrieving a stray cap does not help the public image of Olympic lifeguards being superfluous.

Though we may laugh at the fact that the best in the world do not swim unsupervised, it is these lifeguards who will jump to the rescue to save the day if anything does happen, so perhaps they should garner some more respect.