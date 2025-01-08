A Liga MX club is in advanced talks to sign Panamanian international midfielder Coco Carrasquilla from the Houston Dynamo , sources tell GIVEMSPORT.

Nothing is agreed or done yet, but the club want to honor Carrasquilla's desire for a new challenge. Houston are busy working to make several key additions to the squad, including the search to sign a new designated player attacking midfielder and more.

Carrasquilla, 26, has excelled in Houston since joining the club in 2021. Houston have long braced for an exit, though expected offers from Europe never came. Now, Carrasquilla could head to Mexico.

The central midfielder made 116 appearances for Houston. Carrasquilla was integral to Houston's success the last two years, his technical quality and versatility a key ingredient to their possession-based game model under Ben Olsen.

Carasaquilla has 62 caps with Panama and is one of their most important players.