Highlights Liga MX beat MLS for the first time in the All-Star Game by a lopsided 4-1 scoreline.

MLS had more expected goals, but lacked the finishing quality that Liga MX displayed.

With a goal and assist, Juan Brunetta was named the 2024 All-Star Game MVP.

Mexico's Liga MX claimed its first All-Star Game victory over MLS, triumphing in the 2024 edition by a decisive 4-1 scoreline in Columbus, Ohio.

With two goals in each half scored by four different attacking stars — German Berterame (Monterrey), Oussama Idrissi (Pachuca), Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL), and Maxi Meza (Monterrey) — Liga MX won bragging rights in the summer showcase event.

The MLS All-Stars, who were missing superstar Lionel Messi due to injury, got off to hot starts in both halves. But Liga MX would eventually take over with sharp attacking moves to finally beat their rivals after losing on penalties in 2021 and dropping a 2-1 result in 2022.

These same players will face off again with the start of the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament, pitting all the MLS and Liga MX clubs in a month-long competition. Messi’s Inter Miami are the reigning Leagues Cup holders.

MLS vs Liga MX 2024 All-Star Game Result

Liga MX put on an attacking clinic in Columbus

1st Half 2nd Half Final MLS 1 0 1 Liga MX 2 2 4

Goals:

LMX - German Berterame (Jonathan Dos Santos) - 16’

MLS - Cucho Hernandez (Diego Rossi) - 17’

LMX - Oussama Idrissi - 41’

LMX - Juan Brunetta (Gustavo Ferrareis) - 68’

LMX - Maxi Meza (Juan Brunetta) - 69’

Lineups:

MLS 1st Half Lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): 1-Roman Burki (GK) — 18-Jordi Alba, 13-Thiago Martins, 15-Justen Glad, 2-Keegan Rosenberry (22-Aaron Herrera 26’) —16-Hector Herrera (17-Robin Lod 26’), 5-Sergio Busquets — 19-Evander (3-Diego Luna 26’), 11-Lucho Acosta, 21-Diego Rossi — 24-Cucho Hernandez

MLS 2nd Half Lineup (5-2-3, left to right): 26-Hugo Lloris (GK) (30-Maarten Paes 66’) — 23-Luca Orellano, 64-Moise Bombito, 4-Rudy Camacho, 31-Steven Moreira, 8-Federico Bernardeschi — 29-Mathieu Choiniere (6-Darlington Nagbe 66’), 7-Riqui Puig — 27-Hany Mukhtar, 20-Christian Benteke (14-Petar Musa 66’), 99-Denis Bouanga (12-Gabriel Pec 66’)

Liga MX 1st Half Lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): 1-Luis Malagon (GK) (24-Kevin Mier 30’) — 22-Bryan Gonzalez, 33-Gonzalo Piovi, 19-Guido Pizarro, 2-Alan Mozo — 20-Carlos ‘Charly’ Rodriguez (8-Alvaro Fidalgo 30’), 6-Jonathan Dos Santos (14-Rodrigo Dourado 30’) — 15-Oussama Idrissi, 10-Andre-Pierre Gignac, 16-Javairo Dilrosun — 7-German Berterame (23-Salomon Rondon 30’)

Liga MX 2nd Half Lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): 24-Kevin Mier (GK) (12-Fernando Tapia 65’) — 27-Jesus Angulo, 4-Unai Bilbao, 19-Guido Pizarro, 3-Brian Garcia (29-Gustavo Ferrareis 65’) — 8-Alvaro Fidalgo (5-Nelson Deossa 65’), 14-Rodrigo Dourado (18-Andres Guardado 65’) — 26-Alan Bautista (28-Cesar Huerta 67’), 11-Juan Brunetta, 21-Maxi Meza — 23-Salomon Rondon (9-Guillermo Martinez 65’)

MLS All-Stars Snakebit in Attack

Finishing quality proves the difference in the 2024 edition

The MLS All-Stars won the expected goals battle (3.55 xG vs. 2.94 xG), but they only had one goal to show for it.

The best MLS attacks in the first half came via hometown star Diego Rossi down the right flank, especially when he sought out his Columbus Crew teammate Cucho Hernandez. After the two came close in the 10th minute, the duo finally connected in the 17th minute on a patented cross-and-finish to level the score at 1-1.

The game could have turned on a 27th minute penalty kick in favor of the MLS All-Stars, but it was reversed after VAR video review. A cross bounced off the body of Liga MX defender Gonzalo Piovi and onto his outstretched arm. But after initially awarding the penalty, the referee ultimately decided that the close-range deflection negated the handball infraction.

Hernandez and Rossi continued to threaten, but Liga MX went ahead just before halftime and never looked back.

Then in the second half, it was the woodwork that thwarted two potential MLS equalizers. First a Hany Mukhtar header bounced off the crossbar, and then Riqui Puig hit the right post with a shot from outside the box. Shortly after, when Liga MX extended their lead to 4-1, the deficit took the wind out of the MLS sails for good.

“I don’t like to lose, honestly, especially 4-1,” Toronto FC’s Federico Bernardeschi told Apple TV postgame. “I’m a little bit upset, but the experience was amazing.”

MLS 2024 All-Star Game Statistics Liga MX 3.55 Expected Goals (xG) 2.94 23 Shots 17 8 Shots on Target 6 556 Total Passes 482 93.2 Passing % 91.1 7 Corners 5 2 GK saves 6

Liga MX’s Juan Brunetta Named 2024 All-Star Game MVP

Argentine earns the award for his second-half goal and assist

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The award for best player of the match went to 27-year-old Argentine Juan Brunetta, who was recently voted the best attacking midfielder in Liga MX during 2023-24.

Brunetta scored the 68th minute goal that gave Liga MX a 3-1 cushion, and then he helped put the game away just one minute later with a sensational assist to his Argentine compatriot Maxi Meza, who made a darting diagonal run into the MLS box.

That’s more attacking output than Brunetta has had thus far after four matches in the Liga MX Apertura season, during which he has yet to earn a goal or helper.

Brunetta will hope to do more damage against MLS opponents in the upcoming Leagues Cup competition, where his Tigres UANL side will take on reigning champions Inter Miami and fellow Mexican club Puebla in the group stage. Only the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

Leagues Cup 2024 Lookahead

MLS, Liga MX continue their head-to-head showdown in club tournament

Liga MX will hope that the All-Star Game success — Liga MX also won the All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday — will carry over into the Leagues Cup after a disappointing showing from the Mexican clubs in the 2023 edition, which marked the first time that every club from both leagues participated in the tournament.

But there were only two Mexican clubs that reached the 2023 quarterfinal stage with Queretaro and Monterrey making it to the final eight.

A handful of U.S.-based sportsbooks have Mexican sides Club America, Cruz Azul, and Brunetta’s Tigres UANL among the top 10 pre-tournament favorites to win Leagues Cup 2024.

The 2024 edition kicks off on Friday, July 26 and the final will be played on Sunday, August 25. In addition to the tournament title that is up for grabs, three clubs will earn a berth to next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup 2024 Schedule Group Stage July 26-Aug. 6 Round of 32 Aug. 7-9 Round of 16 Aug. 12-13 Quarterfinals Aug. 16-17 Semifinals Aug. 20-21 Final / 3rd Place Aug. 25