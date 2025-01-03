Diego Leon is set to undergo a medical before completing a move to Manchester United and officially arriving next summer. The Paraguayan left-back is still training with Primera Division Clausura outfit Cerro Porteno but is headed to England to complete his Red Devils transfer.

Renato Bittar, the 17-year-old's agent, confirmed the latest development in his client's proposed move to United. Journalist Bruno Pont posted on X:

Speaking to Renato Bittar, he confirmed that in the next few days he and Diego Leon will travel to Manchester, where the player will undergo medical tests.

Leon, who has been hailed as 'lightning quick', will stay with Cerro Porteno until the summer. He'll officially join Ruben Amorim's United after he turns 18 in April.

Manchester United Close In On Leon

Paraguayan teenager not Red Devils' only left-back target

Fabrizio Romano reports that paperwork has already been signed to bring the exciting young prospect to Old Trafford. The Premier League giants are paying a $4 million (£3.1 million) fixed fee plus $1 million (£800,000) in easy add-ons and $2-3k (£1.6-2.4k) in extra difficult add-ons.

Manchester United's left-back position has been a problem area over the past year for Amorim and his predecessor, Erik ten Hag. Luke Shaw has been regularly out of action, Tyrell Malacia has been out of form since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and Diogo Dalot has failed to adapt to a makeshift left-back role.

Leon was pinpointed as a talent for the future by United's South America lead scout, Giuseppe Antonaccio, amid his reputation growing in his homeland. The 'lightning quick' and 'extremely aggressive' teenage full-back has made 19 appearances for Porteno's senior team and netted two goals.

Diego Leon Primera Division Clausura Stats Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 0 Touches 51.1 Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes 0.5 Accurate Passes Per Game 19.4 (72%) Accurate Long Balls 2.1 (40%) Accurate Crosses 0.8 (26%) Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 1.9 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.7 Clearances Per Game 1.9

The Red Devils could have a fully revamped left-back department come the summer. A more experienced first-team star is expected to arrive at Old Trafford this month.

Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes reportedly wants to join United and link up with his former Sporting CP boss Amorim. A move for the Portuguese full-back won't be cheap, but the Premier League giants are crying out for new left-back blood, especially to help their new coach implement his 3-4-3 formation.