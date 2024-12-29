Ligue 1 has issued an incredible response to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that football in France's top flight is 'finished' and inferior to the competition in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar made headlines for several reasons as he spoke during the Globe Soccer Awards earlier this week, where he claimed that Vinicius Junior should have won the Ballon d'Or and that Ruben Amorim was not the problem at Manchester United.

His most controversial take came when he stated that football in Saudi Arabia was better than in France, arguing that Paris Saint-Germain are the only team capable of winning the Ligue 1 title while also suggesting that the conditions in the Middle East make it harder to play. However, the French league's official social media has now hit back at Ronaldo's remarks with a savage post that has since gone viral.

Ligue 1's Viral Response to Ronaldo's Claims

The original post has already been seen over four million times

In response to the 39-year-old's scathing statements, the official Spanish Ligue 1 account posted a picture of Lionel Messi touching the World Cup trophy whilst holding the Player of the Tournament award, both of which he won at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The image was accompanied by the caption 'Leo Messi playing in 38 degrees' - a reference to Ronaldo's comments suggesting that he would like to see those who play in Ligue 1 compete in similar temperatures. An emoji of a goat was added for good measure, declaring Messi to be the greatest of all time.

Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry is the stuff of legend, with the two battling for supremacy throughout the 2010s whilst playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. The pair have a total of 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them, though many have come to believe that the Argentine's World Cup triumph is what tips the scales in his favour in the GOAT debate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi won 16 of his meetings with Ronaldo, while the Portuguese star won 11.

Messi also had a short stint playing in Ligue 1, hence the division's support of him on social media. All in all, the famous number 10 made 58 appearances in the division, managing 41 goal contributions.

