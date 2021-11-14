Key Takeaways In 2018, Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron was suspended after kicking out at a player.

In terms of the craziest football stories of recent times, a shocking incident involving Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron is right up there. Chapron was the match official for a French top-flight fixture between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018.

All was relatively normal for the vast majority of the match. PSG took the lead at the Stade de la Beaujoire in the 12th minute through Angel Di Maria. The visitors were attempting to score a second goal on the counter-attack as the clock ticked down to full-time. However, it was that this very moment that chaos ensued.

Referee Lashed Out at Ligue 1 Player

Chapron kicked out at Diego Carlos after tripping over

As Kylian Mbappe led the PSG breakaway, Chapron could be seen busting a gut to keep up with play in order to catch any potential foul or incident. However, the vastly-experienced French official was inadvertently tripped by Nantes centre-back Diego Carlos, who fans may recognise as a current member of Unai Emery's Aston Villa side.

One of the first rules of refereeing is that you must stay calm and composed at all times. Losing your head on the pitch has the potential to cost you your entire career, as Chapron unfortunately knows all too well. The match official saw red on this occasion and reacted by kicking out at the Brazilian defender.

Carlos understandably looked confused by the referee’s behaviour. To make matters worse, Chapron then showed Nantes’ No. 3 a second yellow card. Everybody associated with Nantes, including Carlos, were baffled and angry in equal measure with Chapron’s decision to brandish the red card.

BT Sport commentator Jonathan Pearce was equally as shocked after seeing the replay, stating life during the game:

“I think Tony Chapron, the referee, will be in real trouble after this. That was an absolute accident. There was no intention from the player whatsoever. “The referee’s antics will get him in hot water, I am absolutely sure. I have never seen that from a referee.”

Pearce was spot on with his prediction. After the clip went viral on social media, Chapron received a six-month ban from the French Football Federation and then decided to end his refereeing career.

It was the worst possible end to a decent refereeing career that had spanned 20 years. He'd been refereeing in France's top league since 2004 and had taken charge of over 400 matches during that time - including the 2014 Coupe de France (French Cup) final, which was contested between Rennes and Guingamp in front of an 80,000-strong crowd at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chapron sent off a total of 65 players in Ligue 1 games during his career.

The referee pleaded his innocence months after his suspension

Months after the incident, Chapron spoke to the BBC's World Football Podcast to give his account of what happened on the night. The Frenchman stated:

"I didn't want to kick him. It's a pity because I finished my career on this game, on this situation. It's difficult to accept after being a referee for 1,500 matches because in the moment it was just reflex. I'm a human and I felt a pain and I was scared. I was tired. It was not aggressive. "I just fell down, someone pushed me and as a reflex I put my foot out and said, 'Hey guy, take care!' In fact, the reaction of the players and the coaches was, 'OK, this guy made a mistake, so what?' But for the media and social media it was a big affair. Because the referee should not act like this and I agree and apologise for my reaction."

Chapron would later go on to compare the incident to that of Zinedine Zidane's infamous headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final, stating that his career and reputation was left in tatters following an arguably less severe incident.

"Just remember when Zinedine Zidane gave a headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final,” he added. "He was a fantastic player, maybe one of the best in the world for many years. And the reaction in this situation with Zidane was not so big if you compare with my situation."

Other Controversial Chapron Incidents

The referee had previously made headlines

While Chapron wasn't involved in any other incidents that were quite as extraordinary as kicking a player, he did make headlines on another occasion in March 2015 after refusing to hand Zlatan Ibrahimovic the match ball - despite the fact the Swedish superstar had scored a hat-trick for PSG against Lorient.

Players will usually take the ball home if they net three goals or more in a game, but Zlatan saw his request - or rather, demand - turned down. Speaking to BBC Sport a few years later, Chapron explained: