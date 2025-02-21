On Thursday, the 20th of February 2025, UFC president Dana White took to Instagram Live to announce a whole host of huge fights which would take place in the coming months in MMA's leading promotion. In addition to announcing many exciting bouts, the UFC boss also announced that current UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would vacate his featherweight belt and move up to the lightweight division. 'El Matador's' reasoning for vacating the belt is due to not wanting to do the weight cut to 145 pounds anymore, as well as his belief that his legacy at featherweight is set in stone.

Now that we have confirmation of Topuria's move up to the 155-pound division, MMA fans can start getting excited about the prospect of him being involved in some dream fights in the UFC's most stacked division. With the Spaniard's move up in mind, GIVEMESPORT ranks five of the likeliest opponents he will fight first at lightweight — in order from least likely to most likely.

Ilia Topuria's professional MMA record (as of 21/02/25) 16 Fights 16 Wins 0 Losses By Knockout 6 0 By Submission 8 0 By Decision 2 0

5 Conor McGregor

McGregor and Topuria have had many verbal altercations on social media