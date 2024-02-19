Highlights Tyrese Haliburton got the party started with 5 straight field goals from beyond the arc.

Trae Young dribbled through Kevin Durant's legs, leaving the superstar in the dust.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was trolled by fans for his notoriously slow free-throw routine.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game was one to remember.

The biggest and brightest stars the Association has to offer showed up and showed out in Indianapolis on Sunday night. Fans were treated to some great shooting, slick handles, crafty passes and thunderous dunks as the East All-Stars upset the West All-Stars 211-186 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here are the best moments from the annual showcase.

Haliburton sinks 5 straight 3s

Hometown star brings the crowd to its feet early

Pacers' superstar Tyrese Haliburton wasted no time in front of his own fans in Indianapolis, sinking five-straight shots from beyond the arc just after tip-off, claiming 15 of the East's first 20 points of the game in only a minute and a half of game time.

Haliburton's shooting streak was no fluke, as the 23-year-old has been proficient from beyond the arc this season, converting on 40.0 percent of his attempts from downtown, on 7.9 attempts per game.

Trae nutmegs KD

Young bounces ball through Durant's legs before layup

Trae Young's three All-Star appearances may pale in comparison to some of the iconic names he shared the court with on Sunday night, but he didn't let that get in the way of a good time.

Guarded by Kevin Durant in the second quarter, Young decided to dribble the ball through the legs of his daunting defender, and then casually laid the ball in after slithering past a bamboozled KD.

Young is known to have some of the slickest handles in the Association, and Durant was just the latest victim of "Ice Trae".

Fans troll Giannis' free-throw routine

Crowd counts down with Bucks star at the charity stripe

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the one of the greatest players of this generation and a perennial MVP candidate. While his game is a treat to watch, complete with impressive feats of athleticism on a nightly basis, he is infamous for one of the slowest free-throw routines in the history of the sport.

The Indy crowd could not pass up on the opportunity to troll the Greek Freak as he stepped to the line in the third quarter.

The fans seemed to have gotten into Antetokounmpo's head, as the star forward missed his free throw. He made up for it, though, getting his own rebound and laying it in.

Giannis' Bucks and the hometown Pacers have not been on the best of terms this season, culminating in a heated post-game clash over a game-ball back in December.

Dame pulls up from half-court (twice)

3-point contest champ shows off unlimited range

Fresh off back-to-back 3-point contest titles, Damian Lillard was eager to carry his scorching shooting form over to the All-Star Game, and he made sure to remind everyone of his unlimited shooting range.

Lillard casually pulled up from half-court in the third quarter, swishing the three-ball to pad his team-high 39 points.

The former Weber State standout did it again with the clock dwindling in the fourth quarter, just for good measure.

Lillard's outstanding offensive display earned him All-Star Game MVP honors in his first career start in the mid-season classic.

Steph catches a lob (kinda)

Curry finishes alley-oop pass from Towns

Stephen Curry has never been known for his high-flying athletic ability. While he has a handful of dunks in his NBA career, the sniper is unlikely to make a Sportscenter Top 10 with any of his flushes.

Curry saw his chance to rise to the rim on Sunday when Karl Anthony-Towns threw him an alley-oop in the fourth quarter. The Golden State Warriors superstar leaped up, caught the ball and... laid it in.

While he didn't flush the ball through the hoop with authority, he did make sure to tap the backboard on his way down, as proof of his athletic feat for the evening.

KAT makes his case for the Dunk Contest

Towns throws down trio of slams

Karl Anthony-Towns may have auditioned for next year's dunk contest with a slew of awesome slams in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Considering all the talk around the lack of star-power in the dunk competition in today's NBA, KAT might be the one to bring the excitement and allure to the event in the 2025 iteration.

Towns would end the night with a game-high 50 points, sinking four shots from beyond the arc to go along with his performance above the rim.