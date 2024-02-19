Highlights Lillard proved doubters wrong, shining at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend with impressive wins, boosting his confidence & MVP status.

Damian Lillard came into the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend with plenty of doubters.

His inclusion as a starter over the likes of Jalen Brunson and Trae Young was met with plenty of raised eyebrows and for good reason. He’d been having a sub-par and inconsistent season and being named an All-Star Starter didn’t seem like it made sense.

There were even questions about whether he could retain his Starry 3-Point Contest championship. Lillard came into the All-Star break averaging only 34.1 percent from beyond the arc, the second-worst number of his entire career.

Damian Lillard – Year-to-Year Three-Point Shooting Season 3PA/G 3PT% 2020-21 10.5 39.1 2021-22 9.8 32.4 2022-23 11.3 37.1 2023-24 8.5 34.1

It’s baffling he’s been this inefficient and inconsistent given he finally has what he’s asked for his entire career: a title-contending roster around him. The stock of Lillard was at its lowest.

Which brings us to the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. It’s reasonable to say the weekend came out with more losers than winners. Let’s focus on the latter, especially a winner who’s needed a confidence boost after a rocky few months: Lillard.

The winning for Lillard started on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night when he successfully defended his Starry 3-Point Contest championship against a stacked field. He did so in dramatic fashion, missing four out of his five attempts in his last rack during the championship round.

The one that he made? It’s the one that secured his victory.

Lillard kept it going the next day during the 2024 All-Star Game. He came out guns blazing, even making two half-court shots during the game, and helped the upstart East All-Stars beat the stacked West All-Stars, 211-186.

Lillard put up 39 points and six assists on 11 made three-pointers to secure the 2024 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.

In the grand scheme of things, none of these are supposed to matter when it comes to winning an NBA championship. The All-Star Game was ridiculed for players showing extreme levels of apathy during the showcase, while the 3-Point Contest was overshadowed (for good reason) by the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest that happened right after.

For Lillard, who’s been going through big changes and difficult transitions the last few months, it could matter. He expressed this as such in an interview with Yahoo! Sports.

“As much as I love basketball, and I love my job, I don't care about it more than I care about my kids. Of course you carry it with you. People say, ‘When I hoop I ain’t thinking about nothing,' but I’m not 21. I got three kids. I’m tight with my family and I’m going through a divorce.”

For others, All-Star Weekend is merely a form of entertainment that serves as a break before the last 20+ games of the season. For Lillard, the All-Star Weekend could be the kind of boost he’s needed after everything he’s gone through since late 2023.

He was crowned 3-Point Champion once again. He won MVP in the showcase of the immortals. It’s an undeniable confidence booster. It’s a reminder that no matter his circumstances, Lillard has what it takes to be a winner.

Tyrese Haliburton solidified his place as Indiana’s franchise player

2023-24 Stats: 21.8 PPG, 11.7 APG, 49.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT%

When Lillard was receiving his All-Star MVP award, he was actually showered with boos. It wasn’t that he played badly; it was that he received the award over hometown favorite Tyrese Haliburton. There was an argument to be made that the NBA should have just named Haliburton and Lillard co-MVPs.

He may lack the individual hardware, but Haliburton came out as a big winner at the end of the 2024 All-Star Weekend. He helped Team Pacers win the Skills Challenge and put up a strong performance during the All-Star Game, putting up 32 points on just 15 shot attempts, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Haliburton received plenty of rave reviews during the weekend, both from fans and NBA legends. During the All-Star Game, the excitement would noticeably increase among the crowd whenever Haliburton had the ball.

Pacers legend Reggie Miller also continuously praised Haliburton, even going as far as to crown him as the face of the Indiana Pacers during the broadcast.

Every franchise needs a player to hold the torch, and it looks like Indiana’s found their face. Tyrese Haliburton is undoubtedly the guy. All-Star Weekend helped solidify that fact.