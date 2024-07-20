Highlights Lille have sold the likes of Victor Osimhen and Raphael Leao in recent years.

Three former Lille centre-backs are now at big Premier League clubs - Gabriel Magalhaes, Sven Botman and Leny Yoro.

Mike Maignan won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2021 and is now among the best goalkeepers in the world.

Lille are undeniably one of the biggest clubs in Ligue 1. In their 79-year history, they have won 12 major trophies, making them the ninth-most-successful club in French football history.

Lille are the only club other than Paris Saint-Germain to win at least two league titles in France in the last 16 years, and they have boasted some brilliant players along the way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lille have won four Ligue 1 titles and six Coupe de Frances in their history.

However, given the money available to players in Ligue 1 is generally dwarfed by the money on offer in leagues like the Premier League and La Liga, those players have tended to move on to bigger stages and more lucrative contracts.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at what the Lille team might look like now had they not sold any of their best players in recent years.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Maignan; Pavard, Yoro, Gabriel, Botman, Digne

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan left Lille to join AC Milan in 2021, and since moving to the San Siro he has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Maignan replaced Hugo Lloris as France's number one goalkeeper after the World Cup in Qatar and kept goal for them in all of their matches at Euro 2024.

Benjamin Pavard first made himself known on the world stage in 2018 when he scored a stunning goal for France against Argentina at the Russia World Cup. Pavard joined Bayern Munich a year later, and stayed there for four years before moving to another European giant in Inter Milan and winning Serie A last season.

The three centre-backs in this team all now ply their trade in the Premier League. Gabriel Magalhaes established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the English top flight last term, striking up a brilliant partnership with Frenchman William Saliba.

Meanwhile, Sven Botman, who was part of the Lille team that won the Ligue 1 title in 2021 alongside Maignan, is Newcastle's best defender, and Leny Yoro has just become one of the most expensive teenagers of all time after joining Manchester United for a fee that could rise to almost £60million.

Lucas Digne left Lille a long time ago, joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. He has since played for Roma, Barcelona, Everton and Aston Villa. Digne was a regular for Villa in the 2023-24 season as they secured qualification for the Champions League.

Midfield and attack

Pepe, Onana, Bissouma, Leao; Osimhen

Nicolas Pepe remains Lille's record departure, with Arsenal having spent what was, until last summer, a club-record fee of £72million to sign the winger in 2019. Pepe was one of the most exciting wingers in the world when he moved to the Emirates but that transfer didn't work out, and his career has never really recovered.

Amadou Onana and Yves Bissouma are two more players who ended up in the Premier League after their spells with Lille. Onana has been brilliant for Everton since joining the Toffees in 2022. Bissouma also joined his current club in 2022, joining Tottenham, and enjoyed a good season in North London last term after a difficult debut campaign.

If Pepe was one of the most exciting wingers in the world, Raphael Leao is one of the most exciting wingers in the world. Leao only spent one season at Lille before joining AC Milan in 2019, where he is a teammate of goalkeeper Maignan. Leao has scored 45 goals for Milan across the last three seasons - not a shabby return from the wing.

Finally, up front, we have Victor Osimhen. Osimhen also only spent one season at Lille, joining Napoli in 2022. The Nigerian striker has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli, helping them to win Serie A for the first time in 33 years in 2023. It is surely only a matter of time before he moves on again to an even bigger club.