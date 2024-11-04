Lille star Gabriel Gudmundsson is not surprised to have seen teammate Angel Gomes break into the England set-up during Lee Carsley's interim reign, having shone in key moments throughout their time together at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, and the midfielder is being tipped to continue producing the goods ahead of Thomas Tuchel taking charge.

The Three Lions are poised to face group leaders Greece and the Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League clashes later this month, with the squad set to be announced on Thursday, and it will be the final opportunity to impress on the international stage ahead of a fresh presence heading into the dugout at the turn of the year.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel is due to replace Carsley at the helm in January, having penned an 18-month contract which will see him oversee England's fight for a first World Cup crown since 1966, and Gudmundsson is pleased to have seen Gomes secure chances for his country after excelling at club level.

"He has been at the club since I came here," said the Sweden international, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Ligue 1. "As an English speaker, it was easier to integrate into the squad with people that speak English when I joined Lille.

"Of course, Angel is a top guy and he is a top, top player as well. He has so many qualities on the pitch, and he is doing some very good things for us on the pitch. He is getting some good assists and helping us to win games."

Real Madrid Victory Was Biggest Win So Far

Left-back played key role in overcoming La Liga giants

Having successfully negotiated qualifying clashes against Fenerbahce and Slavia Prague, Lille have made an eye-catching start in the revamped Champions League and are edging towards reaching the knockout phase as they prepare to welcome Serie A giants Juventus to France on Tuesday.

Les Dogues, under the stewardship of head coach Bruno Genesio, recovered from a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a Sporting side managed by the Manchester United-bound Ruben Amorim by sealing victories over La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid and cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid last month.

Gudmundsson played the full 90 minutes as Lille overcame Real Madrid on home soil, despite being without the suspended Gomes following his dismissal against Sporting, and he already feels that he will struggle to surpass the feeling of beating the 15-time European champions.

The left-back, who helped stifle the attacking threat of Vinicius Junior on a special night at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, admitted: "That was the biggest win so far in my career. Beating Real Madrid at home, with the atmosphere we had, made it a fantastic evening for myself and the team. It's something we will grow from, and we are taking the experience from that with us.

"You want to play in the big games. Even though we have our feet on the ground, I enjoy getting the experience of playing against these big players, including Liverpool in a couple of months. We're looking forward to that, but we have some important games before that in the Champions League.

"Hopefully we can get some more points before then. I heard that nine or 10 points will be enough to go through. We are on six now, so hopefully another win and a draw will get us there."

Lille's domestic rivals have also made a promising start in the Champions League, with Monaco and Brest remaining unbeaten at the same as 2020 runners-up Paris Saint-Germain remaining firmly in contention to prolong their involvement in the new-look competition, and Gudmundsson feels that emphasises the quality in Ligue 1.

"It is good for French football that we can show our best in these big games," added the 25-year-old. "For me, Ligue 1 has always been a top league. It's very physical and very good. You can also see the young players breaking through.

"I think most of the players that go to the Premier League come from Ligue 1, and that shows that there are very good players in this division, even though some other players say something else. Ligue 1 is a very good league to develop in as a young player."

Gabriel Gudmundsson's senior club career statistics Lille Halmstads Groningen Appearances 109 88 37 Goals 2 16 2 Assists 3 6 5 Yellow cards 10 7 3 Sent off 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 04/11/2024

Sought-After David Always Guarantees Goals

Canadian has been in prolific form despite doubts over future

Gudmundsson's Lille teammate Jonathan David has been heavily linked with making a move to the Premier League for the first time in his career as he prepares to enter the final six months of his contract, with GMS sources recently revealing that Newcastle United are among the outfits looking to pounce if he embarks on a fresh challenge, with Tottenham Hotspur also linked.

Although there is uncertainty over the Canada international's long-term future, he has made a stunning start to the campaign by finding the back of the net 12 times over the course of 17 appearances in all competitions, while he also grabbed the vital winner against Real Madrid to spark wild scenes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

David has not allowed doubts over where he will by plying his trade in 12 months' time to have an impact on his form and, although Gudmundsson is desperate for the striker to remain in his current surroundings, he is aware that a number of clubs will be circling thanks to his prolific edge in the final third of the pitch.

"Jonathan is a goal guarantee every season," insisted the former Groningen man. "When you have him in the starting line-up, it's very important for everyone because he is a player that can always contribute goals.

"It has been good to have him because he can score goals and help us win games. It's always good to have quality players in the team that make the difference at the end."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has been averaging a goal every 105 minutes in Ligue 1 this season

Father's Influence Crucial for Gudmundsson

Niklas featured for Blackburn and Ipswich during playing days

Gudmundsson was surrounded by football from a young age, having been brought up by parents heavily involved in the sport, and he is adamant that he was always destined to go and perform in some of the world's biggest competitions instead of taking his life in an alternative direction.

The full-back's father, Niklas Gudmundsson, made six Premier League appearances during a spell at Blackburn Rovers and also enjoyed a loan stint with Ipswich Town before hanging up his boots, and there is a determination to eventually follow in his footsteps despite currently being happy as one of the first names on the team sheet at Lille.

"It's always been football for me," laughed Gudmundsson. "I don't think I had a choice to do anything else. My father has always been there and so has my mother, who also played, and my brother is playing. Of course, I have been compared with my father because I was a striker when I was young and even a winger when I was in the Netherlands.

"Although I'll be compared to him, it's nice to have reached this level now, both in the national team and with Lille. I'm playing at a very good level and have gained a lot of experience in the Champions League, as well as the Conference League.

"I'm happy with my career so far, but I'm also very determined about what's coming. I grew up watching the Premier League, so it is a dream to go there one day. It's a league I have always liked following."

"Being at Lille has been a really good step in my career. I think I've developed a lot both on the pitch and off it. My professionalism and determination have helped me to reach this level, and I am really enjoying being here."

Messi Clashes Remain Memorable Occasions

Swede went head-to-head with playmaker during PSG spell

Gudmundsson has come up against one of his childhood heroes over the course of his time at Lille, having been tasked with attempting to keep eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi quiet during the Argentine magician's time on the books of reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Although keeping the playmaker at bay proved to be an impossible challenge, with him getting his name on the scoresheet on each of the three occasions he came up against the Swede, going toe-to-toe with the now-Inter Miami man proved to be an unforgettable experience in his development.

"For me, it was fantastic because he was my idol when I was a kid," revealed Gudmundsson. "It was a good moment to play against him and get that experience as well. I really enjoyed it afterwards, even though we lost each time.

"When you are a kid, you look forward to playing in the Champions League, hearing the anthem, and playing against the big players."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore