Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid continue their UEFA Champions League title defense with a trip to France to take on Lille OSC at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday.

Los Blancos are fresh off a dramatic draw in the Madrid derby against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, having taken the lead in the 64th minute through Éder Militão before Ángel Correa scored the equalizer in the 96th minute to split the spoils. Real sit three points behind league leaders FC Barcelona , who suffered their first La Liga defeat of the season away at Osasuna on Saturday.

Lille vs Real Madrid Details When Oct. 2, 3PM EST Where Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Where to Watch (USA) Paramount+, CBS Sports Betting Odds Real Madrid, -182

Madrid got their Champions League campaign off to a strong start with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 1, thanks to Mbappe's first UCL goal in the royal white and Endrick 's first career marker in the tournament.

Lille, meanwhile, sit on 10 points through six matches in Ligue 1, six points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain . Les Dogues comfortably dispatched Le Havre 3-0 over the weekend, with star striker Jonathan David netting a natural hat-trick.

Lille traveled to Lisbon on Matchday 1 of their UCL campaign, falling 2-0 to Sporting CP in their return to the continental tournament.

Lille Lineup vs Real Madrid

Expect Bruno Genesio's lineup on Wednesday to look almost identical to the squad he deployed in the win over Le Havre on the weekend, with the only omission being Angel Gomes, who will miss the tie with a red card suspension.

Veteran creative midfielder Remy Cabella will surely be touted to come in for Gomes and play centrally behind David, pulling the strings for the attack.

Lille lineup (4-2-3-1): Lucas Chevalier (GK) — Tiago Santos, Bafode Diakite, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Gabriel Gudmundsson — Benjamin Andre, Andre Gomes — Edon Zhegrova, Remy Cabella, Osame Sahraoui — Jonathan David.

Lille substitutes: Vito Mannone (GK), Marc-Aurèle Caillard (GK), Aissa Mandi, Thomas Meunier, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Mitchel Bakker, Mohamed Bayo, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Isaac Cossier, Ousmane Toure, Lilian Baret, Younes Lachaab.

Injuries & suspensions: Ngal'ayel Mukau (ankle), Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (foot), Ismaily (knee), Nabil Bentaleb (heart problems), Samuel Umtiti (knock), Angel Gomes (red card)

Real Madrid Lineup vs Lille

Real Madrid will be without their talisman Mbappé for their trip to Northern France, as the mercurial forward is ruled out until after the next international break with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg (thigh).

With the French World Cup winner forced out, promising forward Arda Güler should figure in Carlo Ancelotti 's starting eleven on Wednesday.

After starting Real's clash with their city rivals on Sunday, this might be a good opportunity for Jude Bellingham to have a rest and start on the bench in midweek.

Real Madrid lineup (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin (GK) — Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy — Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga — Arda Güler, Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr.

Real Madrid substitutes: Fran Gonzalez (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallajo, Fran Garcia, Jacobo Ramon, Jude Bellingham, Luka Modrić, Endrick.

Injuries & suspensions: Thibault Courtois (muscle), Kylian Mbappé (thigh), Brahim Diaz (hip), David Alaba (knee), Dani Ceballos (ankle).