Highlights Lille's Leny Yoro prefers a Real Madrid move, despite interest from Liverpool and PSG.

Real Madrid are expected to offer £30m for Yoro, while Lille value him at £50m.

Liverpool prioritise signing a new centre-back this summer after Joel Matip announced his departure.

Lille talent Leny Yoro is ‘aware’ of interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain this summer but prefers a move to Real Madrid, MailOnline revealed.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been linked with a summer move after impressing for the Ligue 1 side last season, making 44 appearances under manager Paulo Fonseca.

Yoro has a year left on his current deal with Lille and is anticipating interest from top European sides in the next few months.

Real Madrid are expected to make an offer for the Frenchman after the Champions League final on Saturday, when they will face Borussia Dortmund.

According to MailOnline, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are willing to offer around £30million for the talented centre-back, while Lille value him at £50million.

Yoro has been linked with a move to Liverpool since last December, but his preferences may lie elsewhere this summer.

Back in April, Lille manager Fonseca said the 18-year-old ‘will be at one of the best clubs in Europe’ next year after he ‘grew a lot’ playing for the French side.

Yoro ‘Asked to Wait’ for Real Madrid Move

He's aware of Liverpool's interest

Despite interest from Liverpool and PSG, Yoro’s ‘first choice’ this summer is Real Madrid, MailOnline reports. Yoro, who has been described as 'exceptional', is believed to be aware of interest from Liverpool.

The centre-back has reportedly been ‘asked to wait’ until Los Blancos present him with an offer after the Champions League final, as he is keen on the move to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool see Yoro as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk after the Frenchman impressed for Lille last season, but they may now be forced to identify other targets.

Despite only being 18, Yoro already has 60 senior appearances to his name and played an instrumental part in helping Lille secure Champions League football for next season.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerials won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Paulo Fonseca’s side finished fourth in the league, with Yoro second in minutes played, behind 22-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

The France U23 international is now likely to have played his final match for his parent club as he anticipates a busy summer ahead.

New Centre-Back a ‘Huge Priority’ for Liverpool

Joe Gomez has been linked with a departure

Signing a centre-back will be a ‘huge priority’ for Liverpool this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Under newly appointed manager Arne Slot, the Reds are seeking defensive reinforcements after veteran Joel Matip announced his departure earlier this month.

Dutch centre-back Sepp van den Berg is likely to follow next as the Reds have placed a £20million valuation on the defender, according to The Athletic.

Reportedly, no decision on the 22-year-old’s future has been made so far, as he is yet to be assessed by Slot during pre-season.

Joe Gomez has also been linked with a move away in search of first-team football, as he was unable to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first eleven in recent seasons.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.