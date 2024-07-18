Highlights Lille's 18-year-old star Leny Yoro reportedly faced a possible year on the sidelines if he didn't choose Man Utd over Real Madrid.

United's higher offer sealed the deal, despite Yoro's initial interest in joining Los Blancos, with a reported £150,000-a-week wage.

Yoro's impressive 2023-24 season stats showcased his potential, with high averages in tackles, clearances, and blocks for Lille's defense.

Leny Yoro was threatened with a year on the sidelines if he didn't join Manchester United, according to a report from Spain. The teenage sensation has burst onto the scene over the last two years, becoming a key figure in Lille's first-team. Despite being just 18 years old, he stood out among his peers for his impressive work at the back.

This led to several major teams taking an interest in him. The likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were keeping an eye on him, while Real Madrid made a move for the teen and Yoro was reportedly keen on the move. Ultimately, though, it all fell through, and he instead chose to move to England sign for United. The deal will cost the Red Devils just over £50 million, and it's that fee that almost saw the defender forced onto the sidelines for a year in France.

Lille Didn't Want Yoro to Join Real Madrid

They wanted United's higher offer

With just a year left on his contract at Lille, eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that United were spending £52 million on Yoro. After all, he is still just 18 years old, with only one full season of senior football, and there was a chance he'd be available for nothing next summer.

These factors clearly played into Real Madrid's offer, which was significantly less than the Premier League club's. Despite the fact that Yoro wanted to join Los Blancos, according to Marca, Lille threatened to leave him on the sidelines for an entire year if he didn't move to Old Trafford as they wanted the most money for him.

The astronomical wage that he was offered at United, £150,000-a-week, helped sway his mind and turn to the Premier League club over Madrid, but the pressure from his former club to do so as well likely helped. While the approach is a little questionable, it's understandable that Lille want as much money as possible for the teenager. He may have only been playing regular senior football for a year, but he's already shown glimpses of the incredible potential he possesses.

Leny Yoro Had a Magnificent 2023-24

The centre-back shone in Ligue 1

The last 12 months have been transformational for Yoro. After initially making his first-team debut towards the end of the 2022/23 season, the centre-back became a regular fixture in Lille's backline last season, and he didn't look back from that point onwards. Only three players averaged more tackles per game for the French club last season than Yoro (1.1), and only Alexsandro Ribeiro (3.9) averaged more clearances per game than the youngster (3).

That's not all. Only two players averaged more blocks per game than Yoro (0.4), highlighting how big an impact he had on Lille's defence last season. Only three teams in Ligue 1 conceded fewer goals than the club (34) throughout the campaign, and his presence at the back was largely responsible for that.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and accurate as of 18/07/2024.