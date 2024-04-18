Highlights Lille beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Europa Conference League, having lost the first leg at Villa Park by the same scoreline.

With an aggregate score of 3-3, the game went to penalties.

Emi Martinez was the hero in the shootout as he saved two Lille attempts.

Aston Villa have beaten LOSC Lille in the Europa Conference League quarter-final after winning the penalty shootout. The Premier League outfit lost on the night but took the game to penalties with the score level on aggregate after both matches.

Unai Emery and co had recorded a 2-1 home win in the first leg, with goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn enough to deliver the victory. However, Bafode Diakite did pull one back for the away side – and that goal proved to be important in the return fixture.

The side from Ligue 1 then took just 15 minutes to level the scores on the night with Yusuf Yazici lashing in a fine volley after being picked out by Gabriel Gudmundsson. This was enough to see the scores level on aggregate at half-time.

Emery – who has been linked with a move away from Villa Park recently – would have been disappointed to see his team look flat throughout and it looked as though they would be going home when Lille captain Benjamin Andre leapt highest to make it 2-0 on the night.

With the score 3-2 to the home team, progression looked certain fo Lille but a mix-up at the back allowed Matty Cash to score late on. His goal took the game to extra time but with no team able to find the breakthrough, it had to be settled on penalties.

From here, it became the Emiliano Martinez show. The Argentine saved two penalties and also managed to get a second yellow card without being sent off as his team advanced into the next round of the competition.

Match Highlights

Lille Player Ratings

GK - Lucas Chevalier - 6/10

Played with authority and urgency, collecting crosses and then distributing quickly to keep Lille's momentum whenever possible. But lacked composure at that telling moment, fumbling the ball and giving Villa a late goal out of nothing. Somewhat made amends with a sensational double save in extra time but was outshone by Martinez in the shoot-out.

RB - Tiago Santos - 7/10

Strong at the back when needed, also got forward to help keep the Villa men on his flank much deeper than they would prefer. Flashed a decent effort just wide in extra time.

CB - Bafode Diakite - 7/10

Wasn't troubled much on the night, which is a credit to him when you consider who he was up against at centre-forward for Aston Villa. A commanding display for the most part.

CB - Leny Yoro - 7/10

Still only 18 years of age, the youngster looks pretty comfortable at this level. The sort of performance that would have made any scouts on the lookout for a young centre-back sit up and take notice.

LB - Ismaily - 6.5/10

Diligently kept tabs on Moussa Diaby all night, working hard to stay right to the Frenchman as much as possible on the flank. Was made to work a bit harder when Leon Bailey came on.

CM - Nabil Bentaleb - 6/10

Bossed the midfield in the first half, winning his duels, making his passes stick and working hard. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time for the Cash goal and then missed his penalty in the shoot-out.

CM - Benjamin Andre - 7/10

Was very tidy, working hard in the middle of the park to keep things ticking over. He then stepped up as captain to head home his team's second on the night, flicking home from a corner to make it 3-2 on aggregate. Cruely, it was Andre who missed the vital spot kick.

CM - Hakon Arnar Haraldsson - 7/10

Missed a good chance right at the start of the second half when he robbed Youri Tielemans of the ball but dragged his shot wide. But it was a peach of a corner to set up Andre's header and he looked busy all night.

LW - Gabriel Gudmundsson - 6.5/10

Picked up a fabulous assist with his laser-like cross to set up Yusuf Yazici early on. That was his best moment as he later came off after the normal time had been played.

CF - Jonathan David - 6.5/10

Did well to keep the Aston Villa defenders honest even if he didn't really ever get the sort of opening he would have been hoping for. Scored from 12 yards in the shoutout.

RW - Yusuf Yazici - 7/10

Scored the opening in emphatic style, taking his strike first time and finding the bottom corner with real quality. That goal was so important for his team, giving Lille the momentum on the night.

Sub - Angel Gomes - 6/10

A few nice and tidy touches from the former Manchester United man although he didn't make the most of some slight openings. Scored his penalty.

Sub - Ivan Cavaleiro - 5/10

Came on for Haraldsson with 76 minutes played. Didn't pose much of a threat even when getting the ball in promising areas.

Sub - Remy Cabella - 6/10

Was pretty quiet when he came on. Did nothing of note.

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK - Emi Martinez - 8/10

The 2023 Yashin Trophy winner was booed throughout, with the French crowd unhappy with the Argentine after his triumphs at the 2022 World Cup. Made a bit of a mess when coming for an early corner but could do nothing when he conceded either goal. He saved the first penalty in the shoot-out, then appeared to get a second yellow card during the shootout only to somehow avoid getting sent off. Of course, he then went and won it for his team by saving another.

RB - Matt Cash - 6/10

Back in the starting team after some recent injury troubles, got forward well on a couple of occasions and made it count when it mattered most with a goal and a penalty. Slight question marks on him for both goals conceded, however.

CB - Ezri Konsa - 7/10

Did well to keep Jonathan David from having too much joy. All the more impressive when you consider that Konsa has been playing more often at fullback of late. Far steadier than most of his teammates on the night.

CB - Pau Torres - 5.5/10

Some moments on the ball were classy, others less so. The Spaniard did fine but certainly wasn't at his best in France.

LB - Lucas Digne - 5/10

Unable to get forward as much as he'd like, Digne didn't have the greatest afternoon. This was summed up by a booking on the hour mark.

CM - Douglas Luiz - 5/10

Was suspended for the Arsenal game so should have been fresh for this but couldn't make that count. Cut a frustrated figure in the middle of the park and really should have scored in extra time.

CM - Youri Tielemans - 4.5/10

Was caught on the ball seconds into the second half and lucky not to concede. This summed up a bit of a sluggish night for the Belgian who wasn't able to stick tightly enough to Andre for his headed goal. Took his penalty well, at least.

CM - John McGinn - 3/10

A little slow tracking back to stop the cross for Yazici's opener, and after the heights he achieved vs Arsenal this was an uncharacteristically disappointing display. One misplaced pass in the second half proved just how far off he was from his usual levels.

LW - Nicolo Zaniolo - N/A

Booked in the fist half for a silly push off the ball, but picked up an injury shortly afterwards. Not on long enough to rate.

CF - Ollie Watkins - 6/10

One of the most in-form Premier League players this season, Watkins was kept quiet in France. For a man usually at the heart of every good for the Villans, he was barely involved – robbed of all service. Tucked his penalty away nicely despite being made to wait.

RW - Moussa Diaby - 3/10

Struggled to get into the game for the most part with very few moments to catch the eye. With that in mind, it was no shock to see him hauled off shortly after the second Lille goal went in.

Sub - Morgan Rogers - 6/10

On for the injured Zaniolo before the 30-minute mark and with his team a goal down. Had a few nice glimpses of quality but not enough to impact upon the game in a notable way.

Sub - Leon Bailey - 7/10

On for Diaby and looked more lively immediately. Crossing wasn't great but did at least try to make things happen and can be credited with changing the momentum of the game but missed his penalty.

Sub - Jhon Duran - 6.5/10

Chucked on by Emery for McGinn with Villa 2-0 down, Duran played his role in Cash's goal, giving Bentaleb a slight bump with the ball up for grabs. Nearly stole it at the depth too but was denied by a fine save.