Colombia stunned Germany at the Women’s World Cup, beating the European giants 2-1 in their Group H encounter.

The Sydney Football Stadium was packed out with 40,000 fans, the vast majority of whom were supporting Colombia.

The crowd were delighted as the country pulled off a remarkable upset against Germany, a team 23 places higher in the FIFA world rankings.

Teenage sensation Linda Caicedo scored the game’s opening goal. It was a stunning effort, but we’ll get to that later.

It seemed as if Colombia had let the lead slip when Catalina Pérez fouled Lena Oberdorf in the penalty box towards the end of the second half, with Alexandra Popp slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

But the underdogs did not give up, and deep into additional time, Manuela Vanegas headed in a delivery from a corner to give Colombia a well-deserved winner.

The South American side are now top of Group H, with just Morocco to play. Germany will finish their group stage against South Korea.

Linda Caicedo scores incredible goal against Germany at Women’s World Cup

Caicedo scored the opening goal in the 51st minute after the ball fell to her in the penalty box.

Despite being surrounded by German defenders, the 18-year-old found space, before curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner of the goal.

The Sydney Football Stadium erupted, while the German players stood still in disbelief.

Linda Caicedo’s remarkable backstory

Caicedo is one of the most highly-regarded young talents in women’s football, and her backstory makes her journey even more remarkable.

She made her professional debut in football when she was just 14-years-old, for Colombian club America de Cali. That was in July 2019, and four months later, Caicedo earned her first call-up to the national team.

So far, so good for Caicedo, but the young star then received some awful news in early 2020. She had been feeling pain in her abdomen, and following tests, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Caicedo had surgery to remove a tumour, and underwent six months of chemotherapy. She was declared cancer free, and immediately returned to training.

One thing’s for certain, Caicedo loves being on the football pitch. This is her third World Cup in the past 12 months.

The young star helped Colombia get to the quarter-finals at the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, before impressing as the country went all the way to the final at the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India.

If that’s not enough, Caicedo also competed in the most recent edition of the Copa America Femenina.

Now, having signed for Real Madrid in February 2023, Caicedo is starring on the biggest stage of all.

She scored in Colombia’s opener against South Korea, and now has a golazo against Germany under her belt too. Fans will be excited to see what she does next.