Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon's health has been getting progressively worse since leaving the company, a recent report has claimed. The report submitted by Lee Cole, brother of former WWE employee Tom Cole, reveals Linda McMahon, wife of Vince McMahon, disclosed that his health has rapidly declined and has been telling close friends and colleagues that her husband's health is not good since leaving the wrestling industry.

Vince McMahon's Recent Controversies

Vince was forced to step away from the WWE after allegations made against him

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2022 after his involvement in a harassment allegation. As co-founder of the WWE company, McMahon sold his shares to Endeavour Groups, the biggest Mixed Martial Arts brand, who later created the umbrella company 'TKO Group Holdings.'

McMahon would then use this opportunity to return to a position of authority within the wrestling industry and became TKO's executive chairman in 2023, but soon after, was sued by Janel Grant, who claimed she was abused and assaulted by the now 78-year-old.

Subsequently, in January 2024, he stepped down from all positions of authority and has since had no further involvement with TKO or WWE, with his real-life son-in-law, Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, taking the reins on the WWE side of things.

Since this initial news broke, further stories have continuously emerged surrounding McMahon and the way he treated his employees. Talking to SportsKeeda, former WWE star, Jonathan Coachman, suggested the boss never cared about his workers and revealed details of a time when McMahon made him work on Christmas Eve while he himself enjoyed time off with his family.

"We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night. I look back on it now, and there’s a lot of regrets I have as far as things I missed because we couldn’t stand up for ourselves.

“I was at Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. Because he wanted to go to Florida to be with his family, and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him — I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that, so it is what it is.”

Vince McMahon's Health Declining

In the description of a recent YouTube video on McMahon's declining health, Lee Cole suggested the fact that Vince has recently stepped away from WWE could be a factor for his deteriorating health.

Co-founder of WWE and wife of Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, has shown concern for her husband's health, which has reportedly been in a state of constant decline since this saga of events has unfolded, forcing him to leave his life-long career.

Vince McMahon transformed the sport of professional wrestling, and subsequently turned it into the billion-dollar industry that we know today. He has been in the industry since 1969, and became one of the greatest villains and characters seen throughout WWE, responsible for some of the most iconic moments in the company's history.

He turns 79 this August after having dedicated almost 55 years of his life to professional wrestling. Perhaps he needs more time to adjust to this drastic career and lifestyle change.