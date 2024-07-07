Highlights Gary Lineker and Micah Richards back Frank Lampard fas a potential future England manager.

Gareth Southgate may be in the midst of his final major tournament as the Three Lions' boss.

Lampard impressed both Richards and Lineker with his analysis during the BBC's coverage of England's quarter-final success against Switzerland.

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have both stated they believe legendary England midfielder Frank Lampard could be the next man to take on the Three Lions managerial role. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Gareth Southgate's future beyond Euro 2024, and the pair think they know the perfect man for the job should the current boss depart.

England are currently competing at Euro 2024 and have reached the semi-final stage after a dramatic penalty shootout triumph against Switzerland in the previous fixture. Many believe Southgate could move on after the tournament even if the nation lift their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has overseen more knockout stage victories at major international tournaments (8) than all other England managers combined since 1966 (6).

Both Lineker and Richards believe Lampard could be the man to fill the void left by the most successful England boss in recent memory. The pair have worked alongside the ex-Chelsea superstar on punditry duty throughout Euro 2024 and have been impressed.

Why Lineker and Richards Back Lampard

The duo were impressed by his punditry work

After working with Lampard on the BBC's coverage of England's game against Switzerland, Richards took a moment on The Rest is Football podcast to mention how impressed he was by his former England colleague. The retired defender stated:

"You know what I really enjoyed about tonight's game? Frank's analysis pre-game. We normally have around a minute and a half, two minutes maximum if it's really something detailed, but Frank's analysis was about three minutes, and I was glued to it. You can tell he's got something. He's articulate, the way he explains points and you can tell there's a manger there inside of him."

Lineker then echoed that sentiment as he added: "I think he's been a bit unlucky in his managerial career in some ways. I think this is Gareth Southgate's last tournament whatever, whether we win it or not. But I wouldn't disregard Frank. I think players would respect him immensely. If you're going to go English. Who else? Eddie Howe?"

It's hard to pinpoint one standout candidate to replace Southgate when he does call time on his England tenure. However, the two ex-players have thrown Lampard's name into the hat, and it could make sense as the current group would have looked up to the iconic midfielder when they were younger. View the podcast episode below (26 minutes 42 seconds):

Frank Lampard's Managerial Career

It's been an up-and-down journey so far

Pointing out the impressive work Lampard did in the early days of his managerial career, Richards went on to add: "I think when he went to Derby the feeling was he played really good football, and should've got them up. He then went to Chelsea under the transfer embargo, yet still managed top four by bringing young players through like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount."

While things haven't gone brilliantly for the 46-year-old during a spell with Everton and a short-term return to Stamford Bridge, it's likely Lampard will delve back into football management when the right opportunity presents itself. Richards was glowing in his assessment of a man he believes should be in the frame for the England role:

"I really enjoyed working with him. I've worked with a lot of good people; Roberto Martinez, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Jamie Carragher, and these people are able to explain and break down the game. And that three minutes that Frank did, it was one of the best."