Manchester United's decision to let Marcus Rashford move on loan to Aston Villa in the January transfer window has seen the attacker get back to his best - with his form seeing Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer in agreement as to how much happier the Villans loanee looks, having found his feet in the west Midlands.

Rashford was frozen out of United's squad by new manager Ruben Amorim in mid-December, and didn't play a single minute further under the Portuguese boss whilst he was out of the squad. That saw him move to Villa on the penultimate day of the January transfer window, and he's hit the ground running - which has drawn praise from two of England's greatest ever strikers, after notching two assists against Chelsea over the weekend.

The duo can see just what it means to the England international

He's made three Premier League appearances for the club since, hitting the bar for Ollie Watkins' leveller against Ipswich Town just over a week ago, while his performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool gave Villa fans a glimpse into just how he would look against bigger teams in the division.

Marcus Rashford's Aston Villa statistics - ratings by match Opponent (date) Rating Result Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup, 9th Feb 6.8 2-1 W Ipswich Town - Premier League, 15th Feb 8.1 1-1 D Liverpool - Premier League, 19th Feb 6.9 2-2 D Chelsea - Premier League, 22nd Feb 8.3 2-1 W

But it was his substitute appearance against Chelsea on Saturday that really stole the show. Coming on at half-time with Villa 1-0 down, he provided two assists for fellow January loan signing Marco Asensio to turn the game on its head and keep Villa in the hunt for Champions League football.

He's already had more assists for Villa in the top-flight than he did for United in 15 attempts - and England legends, Lineker and Shearer, were both over the moon for the 27-year-old after a 'tough time' under new United boss Amorim. Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast:

"It really transformed things for them in the second half, with two goals from [Marco] Asensio and a couple of assists for Marcus Rashford. It's good to see that he seems have to a smile on his face, and enjoying his football again. "It's been a tough time for him and all involved, and I think he needed that little fresh challenge, didn't he?"

And Shearer followed that up by stating that the attacker has a 'spring in his step' once again after looking like he'd lost his way at Old Trafford. The Newcastle United legend added:

"Yeah, there is no doubt. He seems to have gathered more energy and more love. I guess there's definitely a spring in his step, and I think it was a really good window for Aston Villa."

Rashford Experience Could be Vital for Villa's European Hopes

He's certainly a player who has been there and done it in the past

Villa are just two points out of the Champions League race, but they have played one more game than others and that could see them slightly slip away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 60 games for England's national team.

However, Rashford has years of experience in top four races, and he will be vital for Emery if Villa are to go on a superb run until the end of the season. That could even see them finish up in the top five to secure European football for next season.

The England attacker's 33 Champions League appearances have yielded 12 goals, and his influence in the Premier League needs no introduction, having scored 87 goals in the top-flight throughout his career - which could prove vital to Villa in the latter stages of both competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 25-02-25.

Related The Club Marcus Rashford 'Hopes to Sign for This Summer' Revealed The Aston Villa loanee has his eyes set on one club once the 2024/25 season wraps up

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.