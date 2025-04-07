Manchester United have failed to improve since Ruben Amorim arrived through the door to replace Erik ten Hag, according to Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

When Amorim was appointed as manager of the Red Devils late last year, United were in a difficult position in the Premier League. The Portuguese coach has altered how he wants United to play, implementing a different system while clearing some of the deadwood.

United haven't brought in a host of players since Amorim was appointed, so he's yet to get the players to suit his system. United fans will have undoubtedly expected some progress on the pitch, but there's certainly an argument to suggest that we haven't seen any just yet.

Man Utd Haven't Improved Under Ruben Amorim

Shearer and Lineker both agree

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast after United's 0-0 draw at home to Manchester City, former Premier League strikers Shearer and Lineker both agreed that they haven't seen an improvement overall under Amorim.

Shearer said...

"Do you see any improvement with Manchester United?"

In reply, Lineker confirmed that he didn't think United have improved under Amorim, before Shearer agreed with the former Leicester City forward.

Ruben Amorim's stats at Manchester United Stats Output Games 30 Wins 13 Draws 6 Losses 11 Points 45 Points Per Game 1.50

United remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and their only hope of saving their season rests on a tricky tie in the Europa League. Amorim's side travel to Lyon later this week in the first of a two-legged tie in the quarter-final. The Red Devils have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, so everything rests on whether they can bring a trophy to Old Trafford in Europe.

In order to fully judge United under Amorim, we may have to see a full summer transfer window under his guidance. Although he might not have the full say in terms of recruitment, the United hierarchy will likely bring in players to suit his system, leaving him with minimal excuses not to turn things around.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.