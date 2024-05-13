Highlights Gary Lineker says Alejandro Garnacho's final ball was 'awful for the entire match' against Arsenal.

Manchester United failed to score as Arsenal clinched a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Garnacho is reportedly one of three untouchables at ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gary Lineker has criticised Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho for his final ball against Arsenal, saying the Argentinean’s delivery on Sunday was ‘awful’. The 19-year-old was the brightest spark in the attack alongside Amad Diallo, but failed to convert chances as the Gunners claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had more shots and possession over Arsenal on Sunday but lacked confidence in front of the goal, as David Raya was barely threatened between the posts.

The victory saw Arsenal return to the top of the league, with Manchester City in second place and still holding a game in hand.

Lineker: Garnacho’s Final Ball was ‘Awful’

The loss means Manchester United remain eighth in the Premier League, three points below Newcastle in sixth with two games to go.

As Erik ten Hag deployed a weakened side against Arsenal, fans now expect most stars, including Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, to be available for the FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City on May 25.

Speaking on his podcast, The Rest Is Football, Lineker said the Premier League title race could have been over on Sunday:

“Arsenal went there, it's not a place where they've been particularly successful the last decade or so. All they would have cared about at this stage was that they had to get that win come what may. There was a degree of caution to the game that, I was thinking, 'God, they might pay for this, you know'. “Garnacho was a threat, but his final ball was awful the entire match, I thought. I mean, he's dangerous and all it needed was, you know, one where he cuts in and could conceivably bend one in the top corner and then all of a sudden the title race is pretty much done really.”

This season, Garnacho has solidified his place in Ten Hag’s starting eleven. The Argentinean winger has seven goals and four assists in 34 Premier League outings this campaign, averaging a goal every 344 minutes.

Garnacho One of Three 'Untouchables’

The upcoming transfer window could bring many changes to Old Trafford, with the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Anthony Martial all likely to leave. The Brazilian is likely to receive interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, while Varane and Martial are on expiring contracts and are unlikely to renew after the season.

Recently, The Telegraph reported that only three Manchester United players are safe from departure next year: Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Rasmus Hojlund. The club plans to build around the three youngsters as the current squad has been underperforming this year, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes among the biggest disappointments.

The club’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is expected to overhaul the squad in the summer, with manager Erik Ten Hag’s future also in doubt as Manchester United have accumulated 14 losses this Premier League campaign – more than any other season in the club’s history.

Related Man Utd Could Now Make £45m Loss on One Player Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have looked to strike deals for the former Real Madrid star in the past.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-05-24.