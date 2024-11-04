Southampton earned their first Premier League victory of the season by beating Everton at St. Mary's on Saturday, and Gary Lineker has praised Russell Martin's side for playing 'some really nice football', whilst admitting they lack offensive firepower.

The Saints edged past the Toffees courtesy of an 85th minute goal from Adam Armstrong, who swept beyond Jordan Pickford from a Yukinari Sugawara cut-back. The result lifted the south coast side off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Wolves into 19th, easing the pressure on the under-fire Martin.

Whilst still three points adrift of 17th placed Crystal Palace, Lineker acknowledged that the newly promoted outfit have been gradually improving in recent weeks, although he questioned whether they have sufficient attacking quality within their squad to be consistent enough at this level.

The Saints have been improving

Winning promotion by beating Leeds in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May, Martin garnered praise for implementing a clear possession-oriented style in the second division with Southampton. While this identity hasn't transitioned effectively at Premier League level as of yet, the Saints have attempted to keep playing in this way, earning affection from Lineker.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the former Tottenham striker and now television presenter said:

"Yes, worthy of a shout are Southampton. They've kind of gradually been improving. It's whether they've got enough firepower up top to be consistent enough, but they do, you know, play some really nice football that's worth watching."

Having only found the back of the net seven times in their first ten matches this season, Southampton have scored the fewest goals in the Premier League of any team. Thus, Lineker's concern over a lack of firepower is certainly valid, with strikers Armstrong, Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz scoring just three goals between them.

However, results and performances have been slowly improving since the last international break. The south coast side were 15 minutes from beating Leicester at home, with the Foxes staging a dramatic late comeback to deny Martin's team all three points, before a narrow defeat against Manchester City last week was the final game of a four-match losing streak.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 67 Wins 34 Draws 12 Losses 21 Win Percentage 50.7%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 04/11/2024