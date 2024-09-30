Bruno Fernandes has been named as one of four Manchester United players who would make it into another 'big six' team according to Gary Lineker and Micah Richards. The Portuguese star has been backed by the BBC pundits despite making an awful start to the 2024/25 season.

The United captain's troubles got even worse over the weekend as he was shown a straight red card during the 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. Despite that, the former Sporting Lisbon man has been backed by the popular analysts to start for one of the other 'big six' teams in the Premier League (Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs) if he were to ever join them.

Fernandes and Rashford Backed to Succeed by Richards and Lineker

There was also acknowledgment for Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez

Speaking on the latest edition of the Rest is Football podcast alongside Alan Shearer, Lineker and Richards discussed whether or not any of Erik ten Hag's squad would be capable of making the first XI for any of their closest rivals. In the end, the names decided on were Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez. Explaining their reasoning, the pair stated:

"[Kobbie] Mainoo gets in, in a top six side, definitely. I think Fernandes as well, for sure. Fernandes when he's on song. "Rashford when he's at his best. I would take [Lisandro] Martinez as well. Obviously he's been inconsistent with injuries and all that sort of thing, and that would be it if I'm totally honest."

While the inclusion of Mainoo and Fernandes is not as surprising given the former's potential and the latter's impact at the football club, the selections of Rashford and Martinez may raise a few more eyebrows. The England international has struggled for form for the last 18 months, and recently called out the likes of Lineker, Richards and Shearer for their perceived bullying of him.

Meanwhile, the Argentine defender was labelled as dire against Tottenham after a string of less-than-impressive displays throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lisandro Martinez has won 52.3% of his Premier League games for Manchester United.

Shearer Believes No United Players Make Other Big Six Teams

The Newcastle legend believed his co-hosts were being generous

While Richards and Lineker were happy to list the four United stars, Shearer went down the opposite route in suggesting that no one in the current squad was good enough to feature for another top-six outfit:

"I think you're being generous by the way. Can anyone tell me what Manchester United are? What is their system? What is their plan? Do they sit, do they attack, do they press? I don’t know. I don’t have a clue what they are. They are a mess. "They’re 12th in the league. That means they’re not inconsistent, they’re bloody awful. That means they’re consistently not very good."

Lineker would concur with his colleague's assessment, describing Ten Hag's side as looking like lost souls and conceding it will be hard for the Dutchman to turn things around.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse - accurate as of 30/09/2024