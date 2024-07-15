Highlights Lineker calls for Southgate's replacement with a more attack-focused manager afte England lost in the EURO 2024 final to Spain.

Suggestions for next England manager include Klopp, Guardiola, and Howe.

Lineker also questions Kane's international future post-EURO 2024 due to his age and performance.

Gary Lineker has urged England to look beyond Gareth Southgate following their loss in the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday night.

The Three Lions' long-drawn-out wait for a major men's trophy will now reach 60 years after goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal condemned them to a second straight European Championship final defeat, despite Cole Palmer's late equaliser reigniting hope that Southgate's side could put on another late, late show, just as they did in each of their three previous knockout victories.

On the latest episode of The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker praised Southgate for transforming England but claimed he's no longer the man for the job and called for him to be replaced by a a manager with a 'modern, attacking style of football'. This was a sentiment shared among fellow pundits, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, as the Match of the Day trio unanimously agreed that the Southgate era should be consigned to history after the latest near miss.

Lineker Urges FA To Make A Change

He has called for the FA to go 'all out' for an ex-Premier League star as next manager

There's no denying that Southgate has been England's most successful manager during their 58-year trophy hiatus. But for whatever reason, there still ostensibly appears to be a missing piece to an unsolvable puzzle in terms of finally bringing football home. Lineker, who is well versed on the Three Lions' hardship, insisted Southgate is 'really defensive' and called for the FA to go "all out" for an ex-Premier League star as next manager. The 63-year-old said:

"I think he's been the right person to bring the nation together in terms of the football team. And, now, maybe it's time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football. Because I think the game's gone away from being successful if you're really defensive."

This sparked debate among the rest of the studio, with Shearer and Richards offering alternatives to the managerial post. While the former Manchester City defender said he would "go one bigger" by trying to prize Pep Guardiola away from his former club, Shearer wanted to bring in fellow Englishman Eddie Howe.

He said: "I'm for England and English managers. Howe would be the outstanding candidate. There's a lot going on at Newcastle. The guys who appointed Eddie have now left." To which, Lineker agreed by suggested his front-footed tactics would benefit a young squad like Southgate's. However, Lineker's main choice would be Jurgen Klopp.

"Wouldn't you go all out for Jurgen Klopp?" he asked the studio. "Klopp's kind of been out of a job. He'll have had a bit of a rest."

Related Jurgen Klopp's Stats Compared to the Greatest Premier League Managers Ever A look at how Jurgen Klopp compares to his rivals for the exalted status of the Premier League's greatest manager.

EURO 2024 Could Also Be Kane's Last

Lineker faned the flames of departures by suggesting Kane could be next out the door

Later in the podcast, a section on Harry Kane's poor EURO 2024 performances was another highlight. Hauled off on the hour-mark in the final, the Bayern Munich striker has come under a lot of criticism for his laborious displays in Germany, which was a stark contrast from the form he availed himself of in Bavaria last season where he became the quickest player to score 30 Bundesliga goals.

"Part of [looking to] the future in my mind was what England do, what does Harry Kane do? He was not himself in this tournament," Lineker added. "He's in his 30s now, Micah. When I was 30, 31, my legs started to go. I retired from international football at 32. At 31, that was happening [legs going] and it's horrible, it's horrible."

Lineker compared Euro 1992 - his final major tournament - and this summer's edition for Kane. He continued: " I could feel my legs going. I was poor in that last [major tournament, Euro 92]. I was made a martyr because Graham Taylor brought me off, but he had every right to take me off because I was passed my best. It happens to some people at some point.