Erik ten Hag’s decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of Manchester United’s starting XI might be related to 'some disciplinary issue’, Gary Lineker has suggested.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the Leicester City icon speculated that the Dutchman’s choice to omit Rashford from the line-up against Crystal Palace may not have been purely tactical.

Ten Hag’s decision to bench the 26-year-old in the 0-0 draw on Saturday was questioned by many after the game, with Sky Sports analyst Jamie Redknapp also suggesting that something may have happened behind the scenes.

In his post-match press conference, the Man United boss revealed that Rashford’s omission was simply due to rotation, and he described it as ‘crazy’ to suggest that the winger had been dropped for the Premier League fixture.

Rashford has been in impressive form recently, scoring in United’s 3-0 win over Southampton and netting a brace against Barnsley in their midweek 7-0 League Cup win. However, Ten Hag opted to start Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo on the wings on Saturday.

Lineker Questions Ten Hag’s Decision

‘Might be some disciplinary issue’

Lineker, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, suggested that Ten Hag’s decision to bench Rashford for Man United’s trip to Crystal Palace ‘might be’ related to a disciplinary matter:

“I think the interesting story from that one is that he left Marcus Rashford out. Obviously, he scored the previous week, and [Ten Hag] talked about the tomato ketchup [analogy], once he goes and starts scoring. “Then he scores two in midweek, admittedly against lower league opposition. Barnsley wasn't it. “And then he gets left out. Now it looks like, reading between the lines, that it might be some disciplinary issue, because he kind of muted that in his press conference, [saying] that Marcus has got to be professional.”

Until Saturday’s 0-0 draw, Rashford had been in Ten Hag’s starting line-up for every game this season, including Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Brighton before the international break.

The 26-year-old has made seven appearances across all competitions so far, netting three goals and registering one assist in 493 minutes of action.

Rashford had a challenging 2023/24 campaign at Old Trafford, as he struggled to maintain his goalscoring form, managing just eight hits in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The English forward will be aiming to continue his promising run of form during a busy week, as Man United face FC Twente in their opening Europa League fixture on Wednesday, followed by a clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 4 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 347

Man Utd ‘Supporting’ Mason Mount

After a difficult start to life at Old Trafford

Manchester United are backing Mason Mount to bounce back after the midfielder’s difficult start at Old Trafford, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils are fully supporting the former Chelsea ace after an injury-plagued season as Mount is now back in training and looking to return in ‘the best way possible’, according to Romano.

The Italian football insider revealed that Ten Hag is hopeful Mount will feature more regularly this season, after making just 20 appearances across all competitions last season and playing a total of 756 minutes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-09-24.