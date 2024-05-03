Highlights Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards put together a top 10 list of the best African players in Premier League history.

The likes of Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu brought a lot of joy to supporters of the clubs they represented.

But they aren't the only stars to have had extremely successful football careers in England.

There have been many wonderfully talented African players to have appeared in the Premier League over the years, and separating the best is an envious task. This is exactly what Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were asked to do in an episode of Match of the Day's Top 10.

The trio of pundits are known to be full of humour and laughter when discussing football, but all three men are also extremely knowledgeable about the beautiful game. They've all been there and done that, meaning they know how to spot the best players.

In this edition of the show, 10 African players were provided and both Shearer and Richards had to order them from one to 10. Lineker was then the man with the deciding vote, a privilege he had to use to separate the top two nominees. Football is a game of opinions, but the results from the pundits' discussion can be found below.

Shearer, Richards and Lineker's Top 10 African Players in PL History Rank Player Country 1 Mohamed Salah Egypt 2 Didier Drogba Ivory Coast 3 Sadio Mane Senegal 4 Yaya Toure Ivory Coast 5 Riyad Mahrez Algeria 6 Michael Essien Ghana 7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon 8 Nwankwo Kanu Nigeria 9 Emmanuel Adebayor Togo 10 Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria

10 Jay-Jay Okocha

PL Clubs: Bolton Wanderers

When recalling his memories of Jay-Jay Okocha, Shearer claimed: "I think of someone who was happy. At Bolton, the players they had, it was incredible." The elegant Nigerian was a joy to behold on the football pitch and that reflected in the enjoyment he appeared to get from the sport himself.

Many eyebrows were raised when Bolton Wanderers secured the signature of the attack-minded midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Okocha may have only scored 14 goals in the English top flight, but Lineker chose to focus on how: "He was so skilful." With those four simple words, his impact during his four years with the club is summed up perfectly.

Jay-Jay Okocha's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 124 Goals 14 Assists 11

9 Emmanuel Adebayor

PL Clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Crystal Palace

One of several players on this list that Richards used to share a dressing room with, Emmanuel Adebayor possessed the talent to finish higher than ninth on this list. The Togo international's ex-teammate said:

"Someone who's quite underrated. Adebayor had so much at Man City; touch and technique. He just spoiled himself at times when he got comfortable, and he'd just stop doing the things he was good at."

Of course, the most iconic moment of his Premier League career had to be brought up. Adebayor fell just short of making it into the 100-club, but he scored one of the most memorable headers in the history of the division against his former club Arsenal. Richards - who was on the pitch that day - remembered the infamous celebration in front of the travelling Gunners supporters: "The fastest I've ever seen someone run."

Emmanuel Adebayor's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 241 Goals 97 Assists 36

8 Nwankwo Kanu

PL Clubs: Arsenal, West Brom, Portsmouth

One of the lesser-remembered members of the 'Invincibles' squad of the 2003/04 campaign, the forward was a proper handful for opposing defenders. Lineker had a brilliant way of summing up the dribbling technique of the two-time Premier League winner: "He was gangly but graceful at the same time."

His later days at West Brom and Portsmouth were less fruitful in front of goal, but Kanu is one of the highest-scoring substitutes in the division's history. Shearer showed appreciation for what he brought to the table, adding: "He was quick with his feet. Unbelievable that. He made it look effortless at times with his control and technique."

Nwankwo Kanu's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 273 Goals 54 Assists 29 Premier League Titles 2

7 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

PL Clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea

With Shearer and Lineker in the room, there was plenty of knowledge when it came to putting the ball in the back of the net and the latter showed his immense appreciation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's clinical nature in front of goal: "I've got a lot of time for him as a goalscorer, as a finisher, as a striker. It was sad the way it ended at Arsenal."

This episode came before the Gabon international's underwhelming season at the Gunners' arch-rivals Chelsea, and the ex-England attacker continued to say: "He was a stunningly good finisher." The three men felt there was a sad ending to Aubameyang's time in north London after a falling out with Mikel Arteta, but felt the situation was handled in the right manner ultimately, as the forward departed the Emirates with 68 English top-flight goals for Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 143 Goals 69 Assists 16 Premier League Golden Boots 1 (2018/19)

6 Michael Essien

PL Clubs: Chelsea

Michael Essien falls into the category of players who play a huge role without receiving the plaudits they deserve. Richards expressed how underrated he felt the ex-Chelsea defensive midfielder was, claiming: "I just think it's because he was in a team with Frank Lampard, who scored so many goals, and we just go off goals and assists."

Well, the man who marshalled the engine room in two separate Premier League winning campaigns at Stamford Bridge was given his flowers by the trio, as Lineker added: "Wonderful, intelligent, really great footballer for Chelsea." Essien was a hard-tackling player who could pick out a pass and even had a long-range rocket in his locker.

Michael Essien's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 168 Goals 17 Assists 10 Premier League Titles 2

5 Riyad Mahrez

PL Clubs: Leicester City, Manchester City

Lineker will always be loosely associated with Riyad Mahrez, as the Algerian is partly responsible for the Match of the Day presenter appearing of the first show of the season in his underwear after Leicester City's title success in 2015/16. The former England forward holds him in extremely high regard, saying: "He was a beautiful footballer and absolutely pivotal in Leicester's success."

Shearer backed up his colleague's comments by adding his thoughts on the dribbling ability of the former Manchester City star. The Geordie icon explained just how hard the five-time Premier League champion would have been to defend against:

"He's one of those players that when he's running at you, he's almost impossible to stop because of that stepover. Could go both ways."

Riyad Mahrez's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 284 Goals 82 Assists 61 Premier League Titles 5

4 Yaya Toure

PL Clubs: Manchester City

Yaya Toure was such a good player that the panel of pundits didn't feel the need to discuss the legendary midfielder's on-field ability. Instead, the infamous story of his fury at not being gifted a birthday cake and his overall demeanour while playing alongside Richards at Man City was the main topic of discussion.

However, behind the person was an incredible football player who often couldn't be denied on his day. The powerful Ivorian was technically brilliant and physically imposing. His driving runs through the heart of an opposing midfield before unleashing a curling effort into the corner of the net became his trademark on the way to the three Premier League trophies he lifted at the Etihad.

Yaya Toure's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 230 Goals 62 Assists 32 Premier League Titles 3

3 Sadio Mane

PL Clubs: Southampton, Liverpool

Sadio Mane is synonymous with a player he worked so well with during his time at Liverpool - who will be mentioned shortly - and Lineker waxed lyrical about the pair by describing the similarities in their games: "Diminutive but powerful, quick, super smart, brilliant runs, brilliant movement, can beat players, can score any kind of goal."

The three men also noted just how impressive the Senegal international was during his time at Southampton, where he famously set the record for the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history, which still stands to this day. His incredible time at Anfield saw Mane score many goals and lift every trophy available to him.

Sadio Mane's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 263 Goals 111 Assists 38 Premier League Titles 1 Premier League Golden Boots 1 (2018/19)

2 Didier Drogba

PL Clubs: Chelsea

Lineker was the man given the deciding vote for the number one spot as Richards had Drogba second on his list, while Shearer named the Chelsea icon at the top of his. The presenter opted to side with Richards, who noted: "He was a nightmare to play against. He was top, top-notch."

Shearer admitted there wasn't much between the top two players, but did a great job at summarising the Ivorian's wonderful achievements while plying his trade at Stamford Bridge: "Four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, nine goals in nine cup finals, Champions League and 177 goals for Chelsea."

Didier Drogba's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 254 Goals 104 Assists 55 Premier League Titles 4 Premier League Golden Boots 2 (2006/07, 2009/10)

1 Mohamed Salah

PL Clubs: Chelsea, Liverpool

It's hard to dispute the decision to put the 'Egyptian King' at the top of this list as the highest-scoring African player of all time. Only nine players have bettered his overall goal tally in the English top flight, which stands at 156 at the time of writing. Since his move to Liverpool in 2017, Mohamed Salah has netted over 20 goals in all competitions in every campaign. Richards spent time in Italy with the winger and was full of praise for his former teammate:

"I played with him at Fiorentina, so I thought he would go on [to success]. He's just always smiling. Salah's like, he knew from the start, at Fiorentina he said 'I'll be playing for Liverpool, and I'll be one of the best.' He just believed in his ability/ He knew he was going to be [great] and I could see it in training."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history (156).

Mohamed Salah's Premier League Statistics Statistic Number Games 260 Goals 156 Assists 68 Premier League Titles 1 Premier League Golden Boots 3 (2017/18, 2018/19, 2021/22)

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League (Correct as of 02/05/2024)