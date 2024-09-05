The loveable trio of Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are all in agreement and have thrown their weight behind Manchester City and Spain star Rodri to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or in October, usurping the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

An award that is given to the world’s best footballer, the nominations are now out – and, unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old’s name was front and centre as important figures gear towards the awards ceremony in Paris on October 28.

In 2023, the ever-successful Lionel Messi picked up his record-breaking eighth iteration of the award after winning the World Cup in Qatar, but many have tipped 2024 as Rodri’s year, especially with the former Barcelona ace not among the nominees.

Lineker and Co: Rodri Deserves to be Ballon D’Or Winner

‘It can only be him’

The last Premier League player to win the Ballon d’Or was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 but Rodri, viewed as his side’s most important player, will be looking to buck that trend in the coming months, asserting himself as the best player in world football.

While talking amongst themselves on The Rest is Football podcast, the trio were quizzed about who they believe will add a Ballon d’Or to their trophy cabinet next month. Shearer and Lineker, almost simultaneously, said Rodri.

Adding to that, Lineker shed light on his achievements across domestic and international football and labelled him as La Roja’s leader. The striker-turned-pundit said:

“I think Rodri deserves it. They did not win the Champions League at City, but they did win the league and then the Euros with Spain when he was very much their leader.”

Shearer agreed: “It can only be with him.”, while ex-Manchester City man Richards, who has an evident affinity to the club, also insisted that the four-time Premier League champion has proven himself as a worthy winner.

Pep Guardiola, Rodri’s domestic boss and compatriot, has also backed his midfield maestro not to walk away empty-handed in October. He said: "We would be delighted - he deserves it. But maybe another one deserves it too. The people will vote.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Should Rodri become the latest recipient of the Ballon d’Or, he’d be the first Spaniard to do so since Luis Suarez way back in 1960.

Rodri’s Spectacular Year for Club and Country

Midfielder won Euro 2024 and the Premier League

Close

A pivotal piece of his domestic employers’ fourth Premier League title on the bounce, Guardiola’s side are much worse off without him acting as the metronome at the base of the midfield, screening the back four while also making a difference moving forward.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man, who rose through the ranks at Villarreal, has inarguably been one of the beautiful game’s best players in recent seasons – and having won his fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, now is his best chance.

Rodri's Statistics vs Positional Peers (over 365 days) Metric (per 90) Output Percentile Rank Non-Penalty Goals 0.19 8% Shot-Creating Actions 5.13 2% Passes Attempted 113.31 1% Progressive Passes 12.78 1% Progressive Carries 3.02 4% Touches 122.88 1% % of Aerials Won 66.3 5%

In fact, the engine room sensation has not lost a football match (over 90 minutes) since Spain’s 2-0 defeat to Scotland in March 2023, proving his importance both domestically and on the international stage.

Whether Madrid-born Rodri can beat Kylian Mbappe and the aforementioned Real Madrid duo of Bellingham and Vinicius to the showpiece award remains unknown - but given it is Ronaldo and Messi’s first time not being nominated since 2003, it leaves the door ajar for the 56-cap Spain international.