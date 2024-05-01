Highlights Spanish imports have made a significant impact on the Premier League, with 177 players featuring over the years.

The Match of the Day panellists debated who were the very best players from Spain to star in the division.

Micah Richards claimed Spanish and Liverpool icon Fernando Torres used to run him "ragged".

Spanish imports have left an indelible mark on the Premier League era. History might suggest Barcelona and Real Madrid have long been viewed as career Shangri-las, particularly for those residing in Hispanic countries. But as the English topflight continues to skyrocket in popularity, their influence on the beautiful game away from Europe's Iberian Peninsula is only bound to proliferate as years go by.

In all, there have been 177 Premier League footballers representing Spain, with only France (with 245) making up more outside the United Kingdom and Ireland. This, in turn, made life difficult for the BBC's Match of the Day panel, who set out to name their top 10 Spanish players to grace the Premier League back in May 2023.

Unlike with other top 10 shows that Micah Richards, Alan Shearer, and Gary Lineker have taken part in - such as their best French players feature - the Spanish selection brought a lot more debate to the fore. With the likes of Pepe Reina, Pedro, and Mikel Arteta missing out from the start, the episode was predestined to cause a stir, which was proven once the three got around to delineating.

10 Santi Cazorla

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal

While the Premier League title evaded midfield marvel Santi Cazorla during his six-year stay at Arsenal, his contribution to the back-to-back FA Cup triumphs in 2014 and 2015 means he will be remembered fondly by Gunners fans. The Spaniard's free-kick in the 2014 final inspired Arsenal's comeback from two goals down to beat Hull City 3-2, while he was named man of the match in their 4-0 dismantling of Aston Villa the following year.

Richard's description of Cazorla included "genius" - which brought about the first of many arguments within the hour-long feature. Shearer was quick to slam the use of the adjective, suggesting it should only be used for the "Ronaldo's and Messi's of this world". Even so, he was a mesmerising footballer in his heyday, let down by injuries towards the end of his time in England.

Santi Cazorla's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 129 Premier League Goals 25 Premier League Assists 35 Premier League Honours None

9 Diego Costa

Premier League Clubs: Chelsea, Wolves

Seemingly a maverick from birth, Diego Costa enjoyed a Premier League tenure that ebbed and flowed. At Chelsea, he flourished as one of the great strikers of his generation. Operating in a fox-in-the-box fashion, the Brazilian-born forward helped himself to 20 goals in Chelsea's title-lifting 2014/15 season.

But when he returned in 2022 with Wolves, the Match of the Day panel felt his reputation became tarnished. In 23 league appearances, he scored once. And while the comical showboating and eccentric ways he would rile up opposition continued, the originality had faded beyond repair.

Still, two Premier League winners' medals are enough for the once-talismanic striker to make the final 10, while Shearer reminisced on his first stint:

I loved him. He was a warrior, and you can just tell defenders hated playing against him. At his best, he was class, but he was also amusing with some of his antics.

Diego Costa's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 106 Premier League Goals 53 Premier League Assists 16 Premier League Honours Premier League (2015, 2017)

8 David de Gea

Premier League Clubs: Manchester United

David de Gea had big boots to fill when he was brought in by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 as the departing Edwin van der Sar's replacement at Manchester United. Being a permanent fixture at Old Trafford between then and 2023, the Spaniard lived up to his billing, with high-flying saves and moments of magic a regular occurrence for the Red Devils.

Unfortunately for him, most of his playing days came in the post-Ferguson epoch, even though his performances warranted more than his singular Premier League winners' medal.

The Match of the Day trio were also quick to remind viewers that not everything de Gea did was great, though, with his sticky spell at the 2018 Russia-hosted World Cup following a period of nihility in the Premier League that saw him consistently linked with a move away. This could have played a part in their decision to rank him fairly lowly - even if Lineker hailed him as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at his lofty peak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Petr Cech (202), David James (169), and Mark Schwarzer (152) have more clean sheets in the Premier League era than David de Gea (147).

David Ginola's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 407 Premier League Goals 0 Premier League Assists 1 Premier League Honours Premier League (2013)

7 Xabi Alonso

Premier League Clubs: Liverpool

Xabi Alonso was partial to a long-range goal, with his passing range among the best of his generation. Tough-tackling but brimming with quality on the ball, Alonso endeared himself to Liverpool fans almost immediately, and played a key role in the Reds' 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup victories.

In Richards' opinion, the current Bayer Leverkusen manager - who helped the Bundesliga side to their first league title - would have been in his top three had he stayed under Rafa Benitez's wing for longer. The panel all praised Alonso's technical ability and were surprised during their research to find out he had only scored on 14 occasions in the Premier League.

Lineker brought up the midfielder's ability to make professional fouls, which begged a question about whether breaking up counterattacks was cheating or not. After discussion, they agreed that players like Alonso were needed in any great side, with Richards advocating Fernandinho's artful dirty work during his Manchester City days.

Xabi Alonso's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 143 Premier League Goals 14 Premier League Assists 17 Premier League Honours None

6 Rodri

Premier League Clubs: Manchester City

Richards disagreed with Shearer about the ranking Rodri was given. He argued:

I just think he's still playing. Give him another three or four years and he'll definitely be higher. But I do think that anyone in midfield for Man City will win trophies anyway. You [Shearer] say he has been intergal - I'm not sure, has he really?

But in direct contrast, Shearer contended that Rodri has been pivotal to Pep Guardiola's successful reign of terror, watermarking him as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

The youngest player on this list, the 27-year-old has more than a century of Premier League appearances to his name and has won the title three times as he eyes a record-breaking fourth in a row for the 2023/24 campaign. His £62.6m arrival from Atletico Madrid has filled the void left by Fernandinho superbly, and he could easily finish his career as one of the most decorated players of all time, with many more years ahead of him.

When taking into account the big game moments the Spaniard has produced along the way - including his Champions League winner during their unprecedented treble-winning campaign - Shearer won the debate in pushing his name further up in the pecking order.

Rodri's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 168 Premier League Goals 21 Premier League Assists 19 Premier League Honours Premier League (2021, 2022, 2023)

5 Juan Mata

Premier League Clubs: Chelsea, Manchester United

Lineker was full of praise for Juan Mata, saying:

An exceptional player over many years, both for Chelsea and Man United. In many ways, Juan Mata was that quintessential Spanish player - diminutive, really nice feet, intelligent. He's one of those players you just can't dislike.

A product of Real Madrid's academy, Mata won Chelsea's Player of the Year award in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and Europa League with the Blues. The Premier League title eluded the left-footed magician, though, despite his move to Manchester United in January 2014.

With the Red Devils, he went on to add another Europa League and FA Cup triumph to his glittering career, alongside an EFL Cup, before his foe Jose Mourinho would follow him to Old Trafford in 2016 to wreak more havoc on the pair's fractured relationship stemming from their Chelsea years.

Juan Mata's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 278 Premier League Goals 52 Premier League Assists 54 Premier League Honours None

4 Fernando Torres

Premier League Clubs: Liverpool, Chelsea

Fernando Torres lit up the division when he arrived at Liverpool in 2007, notching an incredible 24 league goals in his first season in English football as he fired the Reds to a second-placed finish, striking fear into Premier League defenders in the process.

Torres moved to Chelsea in January 2011 for a then-British transfer record of £50m, and despite not having the same impact at Stamford Bridge, he did win the Europa League and Champions League with the Blues. The Madrid-born striker also remains the league's top Spanish goalscorer with 85 goals. Richards noted that he was particularly haunted by Torres' presence:

He ran me ragged! Against him, I used to give myself five yards, because he was quick, but I backed myself to be as quick if I had a headstart. He still used to burn me!

Fernando Torres' Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 212 Premier League Goals 85 Premier League Assists 29 Premier League Honours None

3 Cesar Azpilicueta

Premier League Clubs: Chelsea

Another subject for debate was Cesar Azpilicueta's ranking. Richards put the Chelsea legend much lower in ninth, but Shearer took lead on the defender's appraisal:

I have him down as third for longevity. I think they [Chelsea] bought him for £7m at the time, and what a bargain he's turned out to be. He could play anywhere in defence and did so tremendously. If Chelsea were to buy another Cesar Azpilicueta in today's market, they'd splash £100m on him and not even hesitate.

Now in his home country and plying his trade for Atletico Madrid, Azpilicueta finished his Chelsea career having captained them to two Premier League titles, a Champions League title, and two Europa League titles (the first of which came before his captaincy in his debut season).

Cesar Azpilicueta's Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 343 Premier League Goals 10 Premier League Assists 35 Premier League Honours Premier League (2015, 2017)

2 Cesc Fabregas

Premier League Clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas began his Premier League career at Arsenal and flourished in Arsene Wenger's side, being named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2008. Silverware proved hard to come by, though: The Gunners won the league in 2003-04, but he didn't get a medal, as his only appearances that season came in the League Cup as he fought to establish himself (understandably so as he was still just 16 years of age).

Indeed, his only trophies with the club were the 2004 Community Shield and the 2005 FA Cup. Fabregas moved to Barcelona in 2011, but returned to England three years later, and finally secured his first Premier League title in his debut season with Chelsea, before winning a second in 2017.

The main reason behind his second-placed ranking is that the top two were a coin toss difference. While Richards stood his ground with his pick of Silva, followed by Fabregas, Shearer argued the opposite.

Cesc Fabregas' Premier League Record Premier League Appearances 350 Premier League Goals 50 Premier League Assists 111 Premier League Honours Premier League (2015, 2017)

1 David Silva

Premier League Clubs: Manchester City

David Silva is one of the most decorated players in Manchester City's history, with his 10 years at the club producing four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and two Community Shields. And while the panel disagreed with each other over who took the crown, there were no arguments against Silva and Fabregas being the top two.

Both of them shone during a time of tiki-taka zeniths that saw a preponderance of Spanish-speaking superstars seek pastures new in the form of Real Madrid and Barcelona. At a time when he could have played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi, and Iniesta, Silva stayed put in the Premier League - which the nation is still appreciative of to this day.

Right to the very last second, the Match of the Day pundits argued whether it was Silva or Fabregas who deserved the top spot.