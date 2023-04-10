Liverpool drew with Arsenal in a thoroughly entertaining Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The game finished 2-2 as the two sides shared the spoils.

Perhaps the biggest talking point from the game occurred at half-time.

Andy Robertson was upset with a decision that was made and approached one of the linesman for the game, Constantine Hatzidakis, just after the half-time whistle blew.

Robertson was left fuming after Hatzidakis appeared to catch him in the head with his elbow.

The Scotsman was given a yellow card while Liverpool players made their protests known to the officials.

Gary Neville shares thoughts on how linesman should be punished

Gary Neville was covering the game as a pundit on Sky Sports.

“I’ve never seen an official raise an elbow to a player,” Neville said about the incident, per Sky News. “I think he’ll be in a lot of trouble after this game ends.”

He has now taken to social media to share his thoughts on how Hatzidakis should be punished.

He wrote: "The assistant referee in my opinion should get a bollocking, miss next weekends fixtures and then get on with it. He’ll probably apologise to Robertson as well. Agree?"

Neville accompanied his tweet with a poll asking whether his followers agree.

At the time of writing, over 100,000 people have voted and 69% agree that the punishment Neville suggested would be fair.

PGMOL investigating clash between linesman and Robertson

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials across English football, have announced they are investigating the incident.

They have decided he will not be allowed to officiate in any matches while the investigation is taking place.

Their statement read, per Sky News: "PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst the FA (Football Association) investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield."