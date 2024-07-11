Highlights USA basketball's stars are ready to maintain their global dominance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Strategic lineups like Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Joel Embiid could optimize talent efficiently.

Coach Steve Kerr's versatile options, like a small-ball lineup with Curry, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, James and Tatum offer exciting potential.

The USA Men's Basketball program has assembled a group of motivated NBA superstars to bring home the gold at this summer's Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

Other countries have been catching up with the United States, both in terms of world-stage games and the incredible number of foreign superstars at the top of the NBA. Team USA has taken notice, and many of the best players in the NBA have come together to prove America's standing in the basketball world remains top-tier.

The roster is unbelievably stacked: LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Stephen Curry , Anthony Edwards , Jayson Tatum , Joel Embiid , Anthony Davis , Bam Adebayo , Devin Booker , Jrue Holiday , Tyrese Haliburton , and Derrick White will battle for playing time under head coach Steve Kerr .

Having a group this talented is a big advantage, but it could also prove tough for Kerr to sort through. Here are five possible lineups he can use.

5 Expected Starters

Kerr cannot go wrong with this star-studded lineup

Lineup: Curry, Edwards, Durant, James, Embiid

This starting group is what Kerr is expected to roll out on July 28 against Serbia.

Curry is the clear starting point guard, Edwards has earned the right to play over Booker after sweeping him in the NBA playoffs, Durant and James are Olympic legends and Embiid is the most dominant player on the roster.

These five players fit together as a unit better than most people realize.

They have two of the best off-ball guys in league history, Curry and Durant; two ball handlers who can run the show, Curry and James; a two-way athlete who can focus on perimeter defense with Edwards; and Embiid, who serves as a rim protector and inside scorer.

Whenever this group is on the floor, expect James to handle the ball most of the time, especially in crunch time.

His mission will be to get the ball to Curry, Durant and Embiid in their spots and let them work while Edwards gets loose in transition and locks down the opponent's best perimeter player.

It could get tense with these five late in games over who gets to take the last shot, as four of them have a claim and Edwards has made it clear he believes he is still the primary scoring option despite who his teammates are.

This is an incredible lineup, but there are groups that fit even better together.

Too Much Talent? Player PPG APG TS% Clutch TS% Curry 26.4 5.1 61.6 69.0 Edwards 25.9 5.1 57.5 52.9 Durant 27.1 5.0 62.6 50.0 James 25.7 8.3 63.0 61.7 Embiid 34.7 5.6 64.4 57.9

4 Best-Fitting Group

A key sub would allow this unit to work even better

Lineup: Curry, Edwards, Tatum, James, Embiid (Omitted: Durant)

Replacing Team USA basketball legend Durant with Jayson Tatum seems almost blasphemous to talk about, but the reality is that Tatum would make this group even more dominant.

This is because he not only fits more seamlessly next to the other four guys but is also a much better player than Durant at this point in their careers.

In the 2022 playoffs, Tatum's Boston Celtics swept Durant's Brooklyn Nets , and KD had one of the worst postseason series of his career, as Tatum proved his overall game was far superior.

Durant was severely hampered by Boston's physicality, especially coming from Tatum, who is much stronger and a better athlete than the 35-year-old. Since then, Tatum has just been the better player of the two, even if NBA fans don't like to admit it.

Tatum vs. Durant (Since 2022) Player PPG APG TS% Record Tatum 30.1 5.3 60.9 8-1 Durant 28.8 5.9 59.2 1-8

*Tatum has won nine playoff series to Durant's one since 2022

Tatum is also a better fit for this lineup, as he can fill more roles alongside Team USA's starters than Durant can.

Durant is a great plug-and-play guy because he excels off the ball and has a terrific basketball IQ, but the US needs defense, rebounding and ball movement rather than an isolation scorer.

Tatum brings all that value to the table in a way Durant does not.

3 Small-Ball Lineup

Kerr can put five ball handlers on the court at once

Lineup: Curry, Booker, Durant, James, Tatum (Could sub Holiday for Booker for defense)

Kerr is presented with a tantalizing option to play a true small-ball unit for stretches of games to see how unstoppable the USA's offense can truly be with no spacing limitations.

Trying this lineup will cost the US defensively without a true rim protector or perimeter defender, though, as Tatum is the only guy in the group who can do both at a high level.

However, if the defense becomes an issue, Kerr can sub in Holiday for Booker and instantly improve, while Tatum at the five guarding centers will allow him to defend the rim.

We saw him do this to great effect in the NBA Finals, as Joe Mazzulla's decision to play him at center rendered the Dallas Mavericks offense useless.

It would be incredible to watch five guys who can all dribble, pass and shoot at the highest level put opposing defenses into the blender with driving-and-kicking, ball and player movement, and the wide-open lanes resulting from that.

Imagining James working a pick-and-roll with Tatum while his off-ball shooters are Durant, Curry, and Booker is something that die-hard basketball fans should be desperate to see.

Unstoppable Spacing Player 3P% 3PA APG Career 3P% Curry 40.8 11.8 5.1 42.6 Durant 41.3 5.4 5.0 38.7 Booker 36.4 6.1 6.9 35.7 James 41.0 5.1 8.3 34.8 Tatum 37.6 8.2 4.9 37.5 Holiday 42.9 4.7 4.8 37.1

*2024 Stats

Kerr may never turn to this option for too long, but it could be interesting to see what they can do for short periods.

2 All-Defense Lineup

When the USA needs a stop, it can use this group

Lineup: Holiday, Edwards, James, Tatum, Davis (Can also use Adebayo in place of James/Tatum)

Anytime Team USA needs a crucial stop or wants to slow down an opponent's offensive momentum for a couple of minutes, this is the group Kerr should turn to.

Holiday, Tatum, and Davis are all premier defenders at their positions with incredible versatility (each player can credibly guard one through five). Edwards and James are terrific defenders when they are focused on that end.

All-Defense Lineup Player DFG% DFGA Career All-Defense Selections Davis 47.2 18.9 5 James 46.2 10.1 6 Tatum 46.7 10.6 0 Holiday 45.1 14.6 6 Edwards 44.4 10.9 0

This group has three rim protectors, three excellent perimeter defenders and an absurd amount of athleticism.

If they are dialed in, there is little chance for an opponent to score efficiently over the span of a few possessions.

1 Bench Group

These five guys can give the starters a rest

Lineup: Haliburton, Holiday, Booker, White, Davis

It speaks to the high level of overall talent on this roster that the US can completely rest its starters and still have a lineup of elite players who fit well together.

This squad has a true playmaking point guard to run the show, two elite perimeter defenders, and the best rim protector in basketball. It also has four deadly three-point shooters, a mid-range assassin and a post-scorer.

Haliburton would be in his element as the floor general with this much talent. His job would simply be to get the ball to Booker and Davis in their ideal spots on the floor. He could also run an unstoppable pick-and-roll with Davis to get the big man involved, flanked by Holiday, Booker, and White as floor spacers.

Star-Studded Bench Player PPG APG TS% All-NBA? Haliburton 20.1 10.9 60.5 3rd Team Holiday 12.5 4.8 59.7 None Booker 27.1 6.9 61.1 3rd Team White 15.2 5.2 61.1 None Davis 24.7 3.5 62.1 2nd Team

This bench group is just as talented, if not better, than every starting lineup the world's competition offers.

However, Team USA still needs to mesh and play well as a unit if it wants to bring home the gold.